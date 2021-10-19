WMHS National Merit Scholarship semifinalist aims to attend UVA

In addition to his academic success, Genz is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the Scholastic Bowl team at WMHS. He also earned his Eagle Scout award through Boy Scouts last year by completing a service project building a boardwalk over a muddy section of trails at Dover-Foxcroft farm and has performed service hours at Feeding Greene food pantry.

“Tim was a wonderful young man,” said Rhonda Oliver, executive director of Feeding Greene. “He was a very hard worker and a true joy to work with. He helped us prepare for our move to our new location by moving some big, heavy office equipment and basically helped with anything we asked of him at the time. I was very impressed with his past endeavors as an Eagle Scout and his future aspirations in life. He seemed very mature and responsible for his age.”

“Tim … is so quiet you wonder to yourself, ‘is this kid getting anything I am saying?’” said WMHS history teacher Courtney Coles. “Then you talk to him or read one of his essays and you realize, not only is he hearing everything I’m saying but he’s working on a whole different level than all the other students—and probably me as well. If you listen really carefully you might find he just said the funniest thing you will hear all day. … He’s a very patient and generous individual in and out of the classroom who never says a cross word about anybody. Quite simply, he is a terrific person, and all of the academic accomplishments can’t measure up to that.”