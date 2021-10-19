WMHS National Merit Scholarship semifinalist aims to attend UVA

William Monroe High School senior Timothy Genz has been named a National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist for 2022 due to his outstanding performance on the 2020 PSAT test. Semifinalists, of which there are 16,000 nationwide each year, have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered in early spring 2022.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence, according to a September press release from the organization.
Despite the unusual disruptions to school caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s class of juniors at William Monroe High School (WMHS) still came in to the school building to take their PSAT exams—while socially distanced and wearing masks. Genz was the only student to qualify from Greene County.
“Tim Genz is on the Scholastic Bowl team and is very bright,” said Scholastic Bowl coach and WMHS science teacher Desiree Floyd. “He is a great contributor in terms of his knowledge of history and math in particular. … I’m very proud of his accomplishments.”
“Tim is a thoughtful student in the sense that he thinks about what he’s learning and what we discuss as a class,” said English teacher Jennifer Bates. “While some students learn something for a test and forget it, Tim synthesizes knowledge he has from other sources or other things he’s read with what we’re currently studying and has insightful things to say during class discussions.”
“Tim is an outstanding student—thoughtful, open-minded and tenacious yet unflappable in discussions,” said Eric Nyrop, who taught Genz in English in his freshman and sophomore years. “The cliché ‘still waters run deep’ rings true with Tim; time and again, Tim’s insights into our readings were incisive, cutting to the deepest aspects of theme and the elements of a writer’s style.”
“His writings are lucid and succinct; he wastes words in neither speech nor writing,” Nyrop continued. “Because fine humor comes from full understanding, Tim’s quiet understatements can be hilarious—which is a wonderful thing; too many scholars take themselves too seriously. Not Tim; he has a salt-of-the-earth quality that makes him as personable as he is intelligent.”
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
A total of 419 students were named semifinalists in Virginia this fall—with 144 (more than a third) of those coming from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology—but Genz was the sole honoree for Greene County. His PSAT score was 1490.
When asked if he did anything to prepare for the test, Genz replied, “Not really. I was taking a Stats class last year, which showed up a lot on the math section. … I feel like all my teachers have helped me a lot.”
Genz said he is glad to be back in school full time this year and seeing his friends on a regular basis after the hybrid model with two days in school and two at home each week in the past year.
“I personally find it harder to learn from an online class,” he said. “I do still have a lot of online classes (this year), so I wouldn’t necessarily say that it’s less stressful, but that’s just because of the course load that I have. I have three dual-enrollment classes this semester as well as three AP classes I’m taking this year.”
To become a finalist, Genz must submit a detailed scholarship application with help from WMHS Counseling Director Erin Christmas. The application includes information about Genz’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors or awards received. Recommendations from high school officials, an essay and subsequent SAT scores are also considered.
In addition to his academic success, Genz is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the Scholastic Bowl team at WMHS. He also earned his Eagle Scout award through Boy Scouts last year by completing a service project building a boardwalk over a muddy section of trails at Dover-Foxcroft farm and has performed service hours at Feeding Greene food pantry.
“Tim was a wonderful young man,” said Rhonda Oliver, executive director of Feeding Greene. “He was a very hard worker and a true joy to work with. He helped us prepare for our move to our new location by moving some big, heavy office equipment and basically helped with anything we asked of him at the time. I was very impressed with his past endeavors as an Eagle Scout and his future aspirations in life. He seemed very mature and responsible for his age.”
“Tim … is so quiet you wonder to yourself, ‘is this kid getting anything I am saying?’” said WMHS history teacher Courtney Coles. “Then you talk to him or read one of his essays and you realize, not only is he hearing everything I’m saying but he’s working on a whole different level than all the other students—and probably me as well. If you listen really carefully you might find he just said the funniest thing you will hear all day. … He’s a very patient and generous individual in and out of the classroom who never says a cross word about anybody. Quite simply, he is a terrific person, and all of the academic accomplishments can’t measure up to that.”
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level; these students will be notified in February. The final scholarship winners—approximately 50% of the finalists—will be selected from this group and announced in spring 2022.
After graduation, Genz hopes to apply to the University of Virginia to pursue engineering or something in the medical field.