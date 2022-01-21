Winter weather once again shuts down region

Just two weeks after winter storm Frida dumped over a foot of wet, heavy snow, another winter storm shut down much of Central Virginia Sunday.

Fast falling snow started blanketing the region at 10 a.m., Jan. 16, leaving between three and seven inches of snowfall before turning to sleet and ice Sunday evening.

While Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were both caught off guard by the magnitude of damage inflicted by the Jan. 3 storm, they were much better prepared for the Jan. 16 weather.

Dominion crews and contractors are on standby and had enlisted help from crews in Louisiana and Oklahoma to deal with the potential damage caused by snow and ice. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has staged hundreds of REC crews, contractors and mutual-aid cooperatives to deal with damage to lines.

“Our crews are ready to rise to any challenge this storm will bring. Customers should prepare as well, so they can remain safe until our work is done,” said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of power delivery for Dominion Energy.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also had prepared for the season’s second storm. VDOT crews have pretreated major roads before the storm and were working through Sunday evening and well into Monday clearing snow and treating roads. Contractors were also on standby to clear debris out of the roads if necessary. By Sunday evening, VDOT had classified roads in the Commonwealth as moderate, meaning that snow and ice is present on major parts of the roadway and has advised residents to avoid nonessential travel.

In a news release Monday morning, VDOT’s Culpeper District headquarters, reported, “Major highways across the district are mostly clear of snow but early morning drivers may encounter black ice conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers. With temperatures hovering at or just below freezing any moisture on the roads may ice over before temperatures rise later this morning.”

Sunday evening, Virginia State Police reported 68 disabled vehicles and 40 traffic accidents within the Culpeper Division (which includes Orange and Madison) and 58 disabled vehicles and 49 crashes in the Appomattox Division (which includes Greene County).

Many churches canceled Sunday services and businesses closed up early on Sunday allowing employees time to get home safely. Schools and government offices were already closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the observation of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.