Wilson hearing rescheduled pending psych eval

The sentencing of Haden Thomas Wilson, 29, of Stanardsville, by Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell on the afternoon of Monday, April 11 was postponed to June pending a psychiatric evaluation. During last week’s hearing, the defendant’s emotional outburst disrupted court proceedings and resulted in Wilson being restrained by two deputies and led from the courtroom.

Wilson pleaded guilty in July 2021 to five charges of proposing sex via a computer to a minor aged 15-17 where the offender is at least seven years older than the victim—a Class 5 Felony. Four of the charges were for second or subsequent offenses, which carry a higher sentence. Additionally, Wilson pleaded guilty to 10 of 11 total charges of possession of child pornography, a Class 6 Felony. The final charge was dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

The alleged offenses took place from July to October of 2019, and Wilson was arrested in June 2020 on the pornography charges and March 2021 on the additional charges.

At the July court hearing, Wilson’s attorney stated that the defendant was pleading guilty by reason of insanity, not out of believed guilt. Wilson stated that he has Asperger’s Syndrome and stated that he wanted to waive his right to a jury trial.

Also during the July hearing, Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo read into the record a summary of the evidence against the defendant, including direct quotes from chat messages recovered from a phone app called Discord from July 2019. During the chat conversations, the defendant allegedly directed the victim, a 15-year-old boy from Florida, to perform various sexual acts, despite the victim’s claims that he was uncomfortable and in pain, according to Consolvo. The defendant also sent a video of himself naked and masturbating to the youth’s phone, which was seized by the sheriff’s office after the victim’s mother contacted authorities.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Tooley searched Wilson’s home after his arrest in June 2020, seizing computers and other technology which were found to contain more than 2,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to Consolvo’s statement. The images relating to each of the indictments depicted adult males performing sexual acts with children of varying ages, including both oral and vaginal penetration of girls under the age of 10.

The maximum sentence possible for all charges adds up to 140 years.

During last week’s sentencing hearing, Consolvo again read summaries of the various charges against Wilson, stating that in addition to the Florida teen from the chat messages, the young children depicted in the pornographic materials were also victims of Wilson’s actions. Family members also testified to Wilson’s mental health issues.

“Mr. Wilson knew it was wrong,” Consolvo began as part of his closing statement. At this point in the proceeding, the defendant became visibly agitated, clawing at his glasses and face mask and then punching himself in the side of the head while sobbing and yelling, “Get out of my head” repeatedly.

Wilson was restrained by the two courtroom deputies while his mother began to cry in a back row of the courtroom. Judge Worrell motioned to the deputies to remove Wilson from the courtroom and motioned for Attorney Bryan Jones (representing Wilson) and Consolvo to approach the bench in order to determine how best to proceed.

Wilson was ordered to be evaluated by Region 10 for determination of an emergency custody order until the matter can be taken up again on Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m. He will remain in custody without bail at Albemarle County Regional Jail until that time.

