William Monroe scholars trump Man. Park twice in season opener

Do you know which ruler sent a clockwork organ to Sultan Murad III and expelled Bernardino de Mendoza from court after the exposure of the Throckmorton Plot? If you guessed Queen Elizabeth I of England, you might be ready to join Scholastic Bowl.
William Monroe High School’s Scholastic Bowl team kicked off their season opener Dec. 6 with a double-header against Manassas Park, winning 235-130 in the first game and 245-150 in the second. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the schools are limiting travel and exposure to other teams by playing each team twice rather than hosting multiple teams each week.
Begun in 1998, Scholastic Bowl is a quiz-based competition that pits two teams of four students against each other for intellectual dominance. Players are quizzed on a variety of academic subjects and calculations and are awarded points for correct answers; the team with the highest point total after three rounds wins the match. There are 19 players on Monroe’s team this year.
“In the past, sometimes it has been that we have only enough people to fill the seats twice over, so it’s normal to have about an eight-person team,” said coach and chemistry teacher Desiree Floyd. “Conrad (Bruton) and Tori (Garber) are both seniors who’ve been on the team a few years and who are captains and who answer a lot of questions. … But since it’s four seats every time, we can adjust.”
With such a large team this year, Floyd says different students have chosen to become specialists in different topics.
“For the directed questions, we put in one or two people who are more comfortable with long math questions,” she said. “We have about three people who answer lots and lots of questions all the time; then we have about four people who answer questions sporadically (but correctly), and then we have two or three people who answer things very seldom—but usually when they do, they’re right.”
Sarah Gressett, a junior on the team, has specialized this year in topics relating to religion along with freshman Nathaneal Wattier. Junior Lillian Few is a specialist in modern music and arts, while senior Tori Garber is a literature and philosophy specialist.
“Tori was answering a lot of questions right—she’s my best on the buzzer,” Floyd said after the match. “She has a great content understanding, too. She studied literature specifically, realizing that it was a weakness with (the team). … We were really weak on literature for a long time and it was driving me nuts because I actually double-majored in biology and English … but Tori kind of took it upon herself and learned all these things and now can answer those questions, and it really helped the team a lot.”
Garber has been on the team since she was a sophomore, and said she and Bruton recruited many of the other team members from their PVCC cohort and Blue Ridge Governor’s School. She said her favorite part of Scholastic Bowl is “a sense of community; it’s just really exciting, especially if you’ve been on the team for more than one year, to see how you improve.”
In order to study, the team has purchased packets of questions from past years from the National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) website. The foundation was formed in 1996 by a group of former players, and over the years the sport has attracted public figures such as Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg and Ken Jennings—who recently set a record for his winning streak on Jeopardy.
Freshmen Caroline Bruton and Kayla Shaller, who are both new to the team this year, took first in the country for their National History Day project last spring for their documentary on secret codes used during the Vietnam War.
The questions run the gamut of history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports and more. Senior Michelle Wang specializes in languages and cultures, while seniors Lynn Morris III, Timothy Genz and Tommy Le and sophomore Akhil Marri are math specialists.
“I had no idea that (Marri) was a sophomore, because he was on the team last year and he did really well,” Floyd said. “Usually freshmen are just so cowed by everything that they don’t even say anything—and he was not like that.”
Marri has also been a key member of the robotics team since middle school, took first in a regional science fair in 2020 and will be completing his Eagle Scout project this spring.
The team practices every week, running games in Floyd’s chemistry classroom after school to build their confidence and studying from the packets.
“I started here in 2018 and that was when I started doing quiz bowl,” Floyd said. “People said don’t do (an extracurricular activity) when you’re new … and then someone said we don’t have anybody for the trivia tournament and I just did it. I look back and it’s really not that bad; we have the box and pencils and paper and that’s all we need … and I get to meet these great kids—I really love the kids. They’re just so smart and so kind and well-behaved and I just really appreciate them a lot.”
According to Floyd, she was taken aback by how many students expressed interest in being on the team this year. Most years, she gets five or so students who were on the team in previous years and two to three new recruits. She credits much of the group’s growth to team captain Conrad Bruton, who is also an award-winning cross country star for the school.
“In the first game, they totally psyched out Manassas Park by hitting the buzzer as much as they could and answering as many questions as they could as quickly they could—and that’s a legitimate strategy,” Floyd said. “I feel really proud that the team has grown a lot this year.”