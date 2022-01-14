William Monroe math whiz wins full ride to Princeton

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Morris family of Bacon Hollow to seek out a WiFi provider for their home in order for their children to attend school virtually, Lynn Morris III—the oldest of eight siblings—saw this as not a challenge but an opportunity. He took extra courses, explored his interests in math and science and this fall joined the Scholastic Bowl team at his school.

Last month, Morris was one of 1,674 applicants in the nation to match with a full ride scholarship to Princeton University through the QuestBridge Scholarship Program.

“Lynn Morris is the example of true grit,” said AP Biology teacher Kirsten Dexter. “COVID did not hold back any punches in terms of making education difficult for Lynn. Yet, he always found a way to participate (even if sitting in a random parking lot so he could sign on) and the work was always excellent. He is humble; he is genuine; he is a model for kids that think their life impedes them from reaching for their dreams. He did it, and I am proud to say he was my student.”

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to one of 45 college partners—including Princeton, MIT, Stanford and Yale. Since 2003, QuestBridge has matched more than 10,500 students with one of their top choice educational institutions, awarding financial aid packages through the universities to cover the full cost of tuition as well as room and board, books and supplies and any travel expenses.

There is no parental contribution and scholars graduate with no student loans.

“The achievements of our Match Scholarship Recipients are a culmination of their hard work and perseverance,” said Ana McCullough, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “Thanks to the commitment of our college partners, these deserving students can tap into their full potential without worrying about the cost of a great education.”

In 2021, 16,500 students applied for the QuestBridge scholarship program. Each student applied to up to 12 universities—ranked in order of preference—and submitted supplementary materials including essays, test scores and letters of recommendation for each. The colleges then get to choose which students to accept and award scholarships to.

Princeton was Morris’s top choice, and luckily they chose him, too.

“Princeton was kind of the first college I ever learned about,” Morris said. “Before my family moved, our landlords both went to Princeton—they met there—so that’s how I got exposed to it. I looked into it and the campus is really nice; they have a lot of awesome programs and they’ve got a really big lake next door, which is awesome.”

Morris said he looks forward to doing some fishing in the lake when he’s not busy studying. He plans to major in either economics or computer science—or possibly both.

No stranger to hard work, Morris is part of the early college scholars dual-enrollment program with Piedmont Virginia Community College that allows William Monroe seniors to graduate with their associate’s degree. He is also a member of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School (BRVGS) program, which offers unique advanced course offerings to highly-motivated students in the region.

Morris also serves as one of the math experts on the WMHS scholastic bowl team.

“I’m so excited for Lynn,” said Coach Desiree Floyd. “He is definitely great with the math questions (and) is super courteous. … I wish I could have had him on the team before this year. He’s one of four people—along with Tori, Conrad and Tommy—who are putting together a STEM night at the high school and they meet with (high school Principal Katie) Brunelle every Friday to help plan that.”

According to Princeton’s admissions materials, the estimated cost of attendance for 2022 is $79,900 per year. This includes $57,690 in tuition, $11,000 for room, $7,710 for board and $3,500 in miscellaneous expenses. Over the next four years, Morris’s scholarship will be worth more than $320,000.

According to WMHS counseling director Erin Christmas, Morris’s love of history and science stemmed from television; Morris’s parents were paying for a sports package through their cable provider that happened to include a science channel, and he had to beg his mom not to cancel the sports package so he could keep learning more science.

“There’s different shows … like space shows where they talk about black holes and different planets,” Morris said. “The one that I watched a lot was called ‘What on Earth?’ and it’s satellite images and they’re mysteries and they try to explain what it is. Most of the time the solution is a very obvious answer—not aliens.”

Morris said one of the most memorable episodes featured scientific advances around the world such as flying cars.

As the oldest of eight—one of which was just born a few weeks ago—Morris spends a lot of time playing with his younger siblings. The next oldest, Chloe, is 13 and a freshman at William Monroe. His other sisters are 9, 3 and newborn and his brothers are 8, 2 and 1.

“The house can be hectic,” he laughed.

When he’s not spending time with his family, Morris enjoys playing videogames—mostly PlayStation titles. Until recently, he was limited to single-player games because of the slow internet at home.

“When I got home from school I would (normally) play videogames—I didn’t really have much else to do,” he said. “And then when we got internet, I could pursue my passions more because I could actually do things; I took 17 classes last year just to explore my interests.”

Among the extra classes were economics (not taught locally but available through Virtual Virginia) and Principles of Computer Science—which necessitates internet resources. He also took physics through Virtual Virginia as well as many of his dual-enrollment courses with PVCC.

“I didn’t need to take finite mathematics to get my associate’s degree—because I had taken calculus—but I just really enjoy studying mathematics; I took it just to learn more,” he said. “I took AP Statistics; I took a lot of math courses because I enjoy doing math. I would like to major in it, but I don’t know how that would work for a career.”

When he’s not busy with math and science, Morris also enjoys exploring ancient world cultures and mythologies, which he was able to do more fully with the new internet access at home.

“In ninth and tenth grade, my parents didn’t have internet at the house, so I was kind of limited to seven classes a day in school,” he said. “(Last year) I was fully virtual, so it allowed me to take a lot more classes than I would have been able to.”

Morris heard about the QuestBridge program from English teacher Jennifer Bates.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Lynn this year,” Bates said. “He’s very laid back and has a good sense of humor. Though I don’t think English is his favorite subject, he does very well in my class.”

Biology teacher and BRVGS advisor Mike Patterson has known Morris since he took advanced Biology as a freshman.

“Even at such a young age, his curiosity and love for science was apparent,” Patterson said. “He has been a strong student with an excellent work ethic and drive for education since he entered high school. He went on from my class to take AP Biology and is now back with me for his (governor’s school) senior capstone project.”

“Lynn has always been a pleasant student to have around,” Patterson continued. “He has a great personality and loves to learn. He enjoys working with others and has excellent conversations with those around him. I’m very proud to have had the chance to teach Lynn on multiple occasions and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.”

According to a press release from QuestBridge, this year’s 1,674 finalists are the highest number of annual recipients to date. These students have an average (unweighted) GPA of 3.93 and 92% of them are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Financially, 95% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 87% qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. The majority of these new QuestBridge Scholars—81%—are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college.

“America has an undiscovered population of talented low-income youth. Some of our brightest young minds are well-suited to opportunities but unconnected for simple lack of information, mentorship and other surmountable barriers,” according to the QuestBridge mission statement at questbridge.org. According to the site, each year more than 30,000 high school students from low-income backgrounds are academically qualified to attend the nation’s top colleges—but more than 80% of them don’t apply to even one, assuming they can’t afford an ivy league education.

QuestBridge also provides ongoing support for its scholarship recipients through the QuestBridge Scholars Network, connecting scholars and alumni with resources and social opportunities at the various universities. In 2021, QuestBridge also launched a pilot program for scholarships to graduate school. Learn more at www.questbridge.org.

“We are very proud of Lynn,” said mom Crystal Morris. “He has worked really hard to accomplish this. We are really thankful for the opportunity that he has been given (and) we hope that he keeps reaching for the stars and never stops. … Words really cannot explain how proud we are of him.”

In addition to thanking Bates for telling him about the QuestBridge program, Morris wanted to thank former counseling director Angelina Santus, current counseling director Erin Christmas and college advisor Quentin Milligan for all of their help with his essays during the application process.

