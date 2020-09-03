While water isn’t being cut off, debt is rising

Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members has suspended disconnecting service for nonpayment and the board agreed to extend that to the end of September, as well as waiving late fees and disconnection fees. However, some customers have amassed a large debt that might be difficult to pay once those go into effect again.

RSA is a regional water and sewer authority with Greene, Madison and Orange counties.

As of Aug. 17, 207 residential customers across all three counties would be subject to disconnection once the suspension ends, said Trace Gaskins, manager of financial and administrative services at RSA.

“The total amount due from unpaid residential accounts is approximately $70,500,” he said.

RSA Board of Members Madison Representative Troy Coppage asked during the Aug. 20 meeting how many customers the authority usually has who are delinquent.

“Normally when we do cut-offs, we’re looking at 85-100 people,” Gaskins said.

“So, about half of these numbers would be expected,” Coppage said. “So, we’re double.”

General Manager Tim Clemons noted that some of the customers have pretty high bills.

“We have six customers who are at $1,000; they have not made a payment since this started,” Gaskins said. He said there are 31 customers who have bills that are between $500 and $1,000; 61 customers who owe between $250 and $500; and 89 that owe between $100 and $250. This is only residential customers.

“Is this going to cause a train wreck somewhere down the road?” Board of Members Chair Steve Hoffman, of Madison County, asked.