Welcome home, Sean! Community rallies around boat accident victim

Greene County’s reputation of coming together in dire times is one that’s well-earned; when a neighbor is in need, we come together to help. When 19-year-old Sean Young faced life-threatening injuries in July, it was this community that rallied around his family and that continues to as he faces new challenges now that he’s home.

On the evening of July 3, Sean, a 2019 United Christian Academy graduate, was knocked off the front of a boat on Lake Anna and hit by the propellers.

“My brother was on the tube and I was sitting in the front of the boat, watching him—the hand signals to speed up, slow down, stop,” Sean said last Friday. “The boat took a turn and I fell off, that’s about all I can tell you. I was asleep for the most part. UVA had me under heavy medication and I don’t remember much about it.”

Sean was severely injured and barely alive when Pegasus medics arrived. “Everything just kind of stopped for me and I got to the hospital a lot faster than he did,” said his mother, Jennifer. “When Pegasus arrived I actually knew the medic flying that night and I got to see him and hug him, thank God. When he got there he said, ‘Jen when I got him he had a systolic (blood pressure) of 58 and no diastolic,’ so he wasn’t perfusing.”

Medically, perfusion is the passage of fluid through the circulatory system or lymphatic system to an organ or a tissue, typically referring to the delivery of blood. The diastolic reading, or the bottom number of your blood pressure result, is the pressure in the arteries when the heart rests between beats. At the time medics arrived, Sean’s blood pressure reading was 58/0.