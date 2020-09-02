Webster to be in court next week

An Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man last year was in court via video conference on Monday, Aug. 24.

Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested Aug. 11 at an undisclosed location in Orange County by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with Brian Keith Dudley’s death on July 10, 2019.

Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. noted that Webster’s attorney Paul Galanides, of Richmond, has a first available trial date of Nov. 2 and wished it set for that time.

Greene County Common-wealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo requested the court toll (suspend) the speedy trial requirements, which Worrell said he would not do at this stage.

A review date to set trial has been set for 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at Greene County Circuit Court.

A Greene County grand jury handed down nine direct indictments on Monday, Aug. 10, against Webster. In addition to the murder charge, Webster is facing the following charges: two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm.

Dudley’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2019, in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.

Webster remains at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bail.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Capt. David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy at (434) 985-2222.

