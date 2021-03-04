Water supply project remains at top of CIP

Mark Taylor outlined priorities for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the Greene County board of supervisors at its Feb. 23 meeting, prior to the development of the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“The water supply project is the top priority on everyone’s list,” Taylor said. “The emergency services center and other facilities for public safety are also quite high.”

Taylor said he believes there is a path forward regarding the water supply project, which had been halted by the Rapidan Service Authority’s Board of Members decision last year to end facility fee billing and the subsequent lawsuit by Greene County.

Items expected to have some funds included in fiscal year 2022 include three generators; an ambulance; upgraded county phone system; county administration paving/expansion; building safety improvements; courthouse complex repairs; and replacement of water/sewer infrastructure.

The amount needed for all the projects in the CIP is roughly $91 million in the next five years. However, it’s up to the supervisors to approve a capital budget.