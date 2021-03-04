Water supply project remains at top of CIP

Mark Taylor outlined priorities for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the Greene County board of supervisors at its Feb. 23 meeting, prior to the development of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“The water supply project is the top priority on everyone’s list,” Taylor said. “The emergency services center and other facilities for public safety are also quite high.”
Taylor said he believes there is a path forward regarding the water supply project, which had been halted by the Rapidan Service Authority’s Board of Members decision last year to end facility fee billing and the subsequent lawsuit by Greene County.
Items expected to have some funds included in fiscal year 2022 include three generators; an ambulance; upgraded county phone system; county administration paving/expansion; building safety improvements; courthouse complex repairs; and replacement of water/sewer infrastructure.
The amount needed for all the projects in the CIP is roughly $91 million in the next five years. However, it’s up to the supervisors to approve a capital budget.
“This was really consolidating the feedback we’ve gotten from the board with the interest to encourage further discussion, identify other items beyond the water supply project and public safety to come back for further consideration and discussion,” Taylor said.
“I appreciate everyone weighing in,” said board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “It’s certainly a little bit daunting, but they’re all needs.”
Other capital items include an emergency communications system; a public safety building and/or public safety training center; new space for the health department; parking lot repairs at the two annex buildings—the sheriff’s office and registrar; a community center; and land for a new elementary school. The county estimates the community center could cost upwards of $15 million. The water supply project is estimated at $60 million. The emergency communication system has a price tag of $6 million. Replacement of water and sewer infrastructure is estimated at $3.1 million. Repairs to the courthouse, which was built in 1838, are expected to cost roughly $185,000. A new public safety building is estimated at $3.4 million.
“I want to comment that I think this is a good step,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman. “It will allow us to look at resources that might come to us in terms of grants and other opportunities for investment to try to focus on these items. I think it’s a good start for us.”
The county completed a facilities audit in 2018 with the contractor Cardno, which recommended roughly $891,000 in urgent repairs to the 19 county-owned buildings.