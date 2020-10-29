Voters get their say Tuesday

No Greene County candidates are up for election on next week’s ballot, and the only other items are two proposed Constitutional Amendments.

The first proposed amendment question asks: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative district that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”

The second proposed amendment reads: “Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent and total disability, be free from state and local taxation?” For more on the amendments, visit shorturl.at/jEGZ8.

Do not forget to turn the ballot over to vote for the second amendment.

As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. they will be permitted to vote.

In addition, Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of ID when voting in person. To see the requirements, go to www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/photo-ids-required-to-vote/.