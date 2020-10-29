Voters get their say Tuesday

Millions in Virginia have already voted in the 2020 election in yet another unprecedented statistic in a wild year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 34% of registered voters in Greene County had voted by close of business on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler.
People should still expect lines at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, though.
Greene County has 14,397 registered voters, up by almost 1,000 from the same time last year. By close of business last Saturday, 3,289 voters had voted in person at the registrar’s office, Lewis-Fowler said. She added that 1,576 of the 2,125 mailed ballots had been returned to her office, as well.
“We have been very pleased with voter turnout and our officers of election have done a fantastic job,” Lewis-Fowler said.
President Donald J. Trump is running for re-election on the Republican ticket with Vice President Michael R. Pence. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is challenging Trump as the Democratic candidate, with Sen. Kamala D. Harris as his running mate. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and running mate Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen will also be on the ballot.
Two candidates will appear on the ballot for U.S. Senator. They are Democratic incumbent Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade.
Warner, a Democrat residing in Alexandria, served as Governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 and was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from George Washington University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School. He is the founder and managing director of Columbia Capital and founded or was an early investor in a number of technology companies including Nextel. He has said he supports the Second Amendment and responsible gun ownership, introducing background check expansion legislation. He also supports Virginia’s military families and veterans and has worked to help the state’s miners. More information can be found at www.markwarnerva.com.
Gade, a Republican residing in Alexandria, is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel with more than 20 years of military service. He graduated from West Point in 1997 and was decorated for valor after his deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom in which he was wounded twice, the second causing leg amputation. He has a Master of Public Administration degree and a Ph.D. in Public Administration and Policy. He served in President G.W. Bush’s administration working on veteran issues and military healthcare and has served on several national-level policy councils as well as teaching courses at West Point and American University. He supports term limits, a ban on insider trading and reducing spending. More information can be found at www.gadeforvirginia.com.
Facing off in the election for the 5th Congressional District seat are Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb and Republican Robert Good. Both are vying for the seat that will be left vacant by Denver Riggleman who was defeated in his re-nomination bid after just one term.
The 5th Congressional District covers Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward and Rappahannock counties and the City of Charlottesville along with portions of Bedford, Fauquier and Henry counties.
Webb, a Democrat residing in Albemarle County, served on the White House Health Care Team and worked on President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, helping to tackle issues in education, workforce development and criminal justice reform. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, a law degree from Loyola University and a medical degree from Wake Forest University. He is a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He supports access to healthcare including a public health insurance option and reduction in prescription drug costs, as well as reforming criminal justice and strengthening education. More information on his priorities can be found at www.drcameronwebb.com.
Good, a Republican residing in Campbell County, served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2015-2019. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration in leadership from Liberty University. He worked for CitiFinancial for 17 years, first as a branch manager, before becoming area training director and eventually district manager. He then spent nearly 15 years as senior associate athletic director for development and executive director of the Flames Club at Liberty University. He supports the Second Amendment, law enforcement and is pro-life. More information on his priorities can be found at www.bobgoodforcongress.com.
The 5th District Congress-ional race is considered to be a battleground election with the outcome affecting partisan control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As of October, Democrats hold 232 seats to the Republicans’ 198 seats. The Libertarian Party has one seat and four seats are vacant. The Democratic Party is defending 30 seats in localities where Trump won in 2016 while the Republican Party is defending five seats where Hillary Clinton won.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, precautions will be in place to protect voters and officers of election, Lewis-Fowler said.
“Officers of election are required to wear masks; some may also choose to wear gloves,” she said. “We encourage all voters to wear a mask, but a voter is allowed to vote without a mask on. Sneeze guards will be at various stations. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing of door handles and voting booth areas will occur frequently.”
Some candidates have called on people to watch the election process to ensure it’s accurate, but Lewis-Fowler notes only authorized representatives are allowed in polling locations as “observers.”
“Those interested should speak with the candidate on the ballot or the local party chair,” she said. “A letter of authorization is required. Greene County has officers of election representing the Democratic party and the Republican party at (each of) the five precincts.”
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Residents in the Monroe District-Dyke precinct will vote at the Dyke Fire Station, 9144 Dyke Road; residents in the Monroe District-Swift Run precinct will vote at the Greene County Technical Education Center, 10415 Spotswood Trail; Ruckersville District residents will vote at the Ruckersville Fire Station, 50 Sassafras Lane; Midway District residents will vote at Ruckersville Elementary School, 105 Progress Place; and Stanardsville District residents will vote at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center, 122 Main St. in Stanardsville.
The last day to vote no-excuse absentee in-person at the Greene County Registrar’s Office in Stanardsville is Saturday, Oct. 31. The Registrar’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. No absentee voting will be allowed on Monday, Nov. 1. The registrar’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, as well, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The office is at 32 Stanard St., Stanardsville. A voter must vote at the precinct where they are registered on Election Day, though any registered voter may vote at the Registrar’s office during early voting. If unsure where to vote, call the registrar’s office at (434) 985-5213.
Lewis-Fowler said they will have preliminary results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but final results will not be certified until Saturday, Nov. 7.
No Greene County candidates are up for election on next week’s ballot, and the only other items are two proposed Constitutional Amendments.
The first proposed amendment question asks: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative district that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”
The second proposed amendment reads: “Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent and total disability, be free from state and local taxation?” For more on the amendments, visit shorturl.at/jEGZ8.
Do not forget to turn the ballot over to vote for the second amendment.
As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. they will be permitted to vote.
In addition, Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of ID when voting in person. To see the requirements, go to www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/photo-ids-required-to-vote/.
