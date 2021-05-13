Vogt to retire after 42 years

Technology has changed throughout her time in government, too—from fax machines to emails.

“Back in the day, I had to walk ads to the newspaper and I would be doing a fast walk because it’d be like five minutes to noon,” she laughed. “Then fax machines came along and then computers and you can touch a button and it’s gone. When I started, we used typewriters and if you made a mistake, you had a little eraser and for God’s sake if you wore a hole in the paper because you would have to retype the whole thing.”

Most recently, she had to learn the Granicus livestreaming system, which the county has used for more than five years.

“While the board was using Zoom for virtual meetings, the meeting would still be on the Granicus, as well, just in case someone had gotten used to it,” she said.

While she’ll be glad not to attend board meetings late into the night, Vogt said there was only one thing about her job that she didn’t like—dealing with phone bills, which she hasn’t had to do for several years.