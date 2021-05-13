Vogt to retire after 42 years

These days, it’s not often that an employee will stay at a job for four decades; but that’s what we had with Patti Vogt, who retires as of June 1 as deputy clerk of the board of supervisors after 42 years serving in Greene County government roles.
Vogt will be 60 in May and began working for the county government part time when she was 14 years old and attending William Monroe High School. She graduated high school in June 1979 and began working full time for the county, just before the October explosion at the courthouse and the building that houses the clerk’s office. At the time, the school offices were in the basement, where the general district court is now, and there was a second story to the building that housed the county administration. Luckily, no one was killed in the blast.
Vogt has held numerous positions over the years, starting in the Clerk of Court’s office before moving to administration and then inspections before moving back to administration.
She has served as deputy clerk to the Greene County Board of Supervisors for more than 20 years, working under: Julius Morris, who resigned in 2005 after 32 years as county administrator; Barry Clark, who resigned in 2012; John Barkley, who resigned in 2018; and Mark Taylor, current administrator.
“I always did the minutes for the board of supervisors meetings, but hadn’t had to attend the meetings until I became the deputy clerk,” Vogt said.
Throughout the years, Greene County has had several lively board of supervisors meetings, Vogt recently recalled.
“One of the largest crowds I remember was when a comment was made by a board member about hunting dogs,” she said. “We had every hunter evidently in Greene County show up there that night. And then, of course, those supporting the Second Amendment (in 2019).”
But those weren’t the largest meetings ever for the supervisors. In May 2012, the 740-seat Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School was packed full of parents and students upset that the board of supervisors had decided not to fully fund the fiscal year 2013 budget request for the school system. There were still more people outside the meeting holding signs. Nearly 100 people spoke—community members and students alike—and the meeting lasted well into the early morning hours of May 9.
Other memorable supervisor meetings for Vogt include a meeting when there was a tornado warning, where the meeting had to be shut down and everyone take cover. She also recalled that a member from the community once brought his pig to the meeting, resulting in the “no pets” sign outside the boardroom.
She also recalled when, in 2010, homeowners from Bull Yearling and Saddleback roads brought trash to the meeting in an attempt to showcase how often people were dumping trash on their rural roads.
“Back in the day there was controversy, and I think that as time has gone on the people have become more diplomatic,” she said. “Or maybe it’s just the different dynamics of the board.”
When it comes to what Vogt will miss the most, she doesn’t wait a beat before answering: “Oh, my coworkers.”
“We’re like a family. I mean we all know each other’s kids and we know each other’s spouses,” Vogt said. “Sometimes we get together—not since COVID-19—after hours to do things together.”
When Vogt started working for the county in 1979, she never dreamed she’d be working here for four decades.
“I stayed on after I graduated from high school because it was something I was familiar with and comfortable with,” she said. “Then I had kids and it was quick and convenient and they went to school right there (the schools are located behind the county administration building). The next thing you know it’s been 30-some years and I was like, ‘Wow.’””
She said time just goes by quickly.
“When Lisa (Roach) started here, I was pregnant with my son, Jared, and he’s going to be 18 in August and then joining the Army,” Vogt said.
Vogt said she’s excited about what’s to come next.
“I have no hesitation in my mind, soul or anything about retiring,” she said. “I’ve never known anything else and I may go back to work somewhere after I’m home awhile, but there has to be more out there. And it’s time for somebody younger, with more energy, more stamina to get in here.”
She said her husband told her he thinks she’ll get bored at home.
“But, I have so many things that I want to do,” she said. “And then there’s volunteer opportunities. I have two grandchildren who live in Greene and I’m looking forward to spending a lot of time with them this summer.”
Vogt said her parents still live in Greene, too, and she’s seen a lot of change in Greene in the past 60 years.
“I don’t remember the traffic circle in Ruckersville, but my dad does,” she said. “I can’t believe we have a Walmart and a Lowe’s; I really can’t. It’s really grown and so much easier now. My oldest child is 35 and I have one who’s 32 and when they were little, we had to go down by Kmart to grocery shop.”
She said when she was dating, they had to go into Charlottesville to do much of anything.
Vogt said putting in the U.S. Route 33 bypass changed a lot, too.
“You would get behind a tractor and you were stuck most of the way to Ruckersville,” she said. “People maybe don’t appreciate how it’s grown. Some people have moved here from other areas and they don’t see what we have comparatively to what we had.”
Technology has changed throughout her time in government, too—from fax machines to emails.
“Back in the day, I had to walk ads to the newspaper and I would be doing a fast walk because it’d be like five minutes to noon,” she laughed. “Then fax machines came along and then computers and you can touch a button and it’s gone. When I started, we used typewriters and if you made a mistake, you had a little eraser and for God’s sake if you wore a hole in the paper because you would have to retype the whole thing.”
Most recently, she had to learn the Granicus livestreaming system, which the county has used for more than five years.
“While the board was using Zoom for virtual meetings, the meeting would still be on the Granicus, as well, just in case someone had gotten used to it,” she said.
While she’ll be glad not to attend board meetings late into the night, Vogt said there was only one thing about her job that she didn’t like—dealing with phone bills, which she hasn’t had to do for several years.
“I had to go downstairs in the basement to where the equipment is and every time a call went out, the equipment would print out,” she said. “It would be rolls and rolls of paper. So, I would get the telephone bill and it would be this big thick thing and I would have to take the call that was on the bill and match it to the call on the sheets printed downstairs so I could get what extension number it came from and type up a list of calls for every department.”
Roach was given the telephone bills to handle when she came on, as well as accounts payable. Vogt also used to keep the leave records for employees, until Roach was hired.
Kim Morris, who has been with the county for close to 20 years, is taking her place after the end of May and said she’s excited for the change.
Morris said there are a myriad of things she’ll miss after Vogt leaves.
“Her personality is what I’m going to miss the most, her day-to-day personality,” Morris said. “She always keeps us in good humor. But on a business level I’m going to miss her knowledge; her knowledge base is huge.”
Taylor said he’s so thankful for the two years she’s stayed on to help him in his new role as county administrator.
“We all congratulate Patti on her retirement,” he said. “Hard-working and loyal, humble and kind, Patti Vogt has served Greene County faithfully for 42 years. Patti’s work has been a real blessing. We wish her the very best.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, agreed.
“Patti Vogt has been a rock for Greene County for over 40 years now,” Martin said. “As the board of supervisors’ deputy clerk, she has mastered the big stuff while making sure the little stuff didn’t get missed. Her leadership in the county administration’s front office, her exemplary work habits, her refined skill set, her strong ties to the community and her long memory have all been assets to local government operations. Ms. Vogt’s presence in Greene County government has been a gift to those of us trying to make things work just a bit better, year after year, for Greene County residents.”