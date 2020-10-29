Virginia’s tourists spent $26 billion in 2019

All three counties had positive growth over the five-year period of 2015-2019 with Greene County seeing larger growth in every category, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Greene had a 16% increase in the number of tourism-related jobs; a 22% increase in tourists’ spending; a 20% increase in local tax receipts; a 33% increase in payroll for the tourism industry; and a 22% increase in state tax receipts.

Orange County saw a 10% increase in tourism industry jobs; a 17% increase in the amount spent by tourists; a 15% increase in local tax receipts; a 22% in payroll for tourism-related employees; and a 17% increase in state tax receipts.

Madison County had the smallest increase in tourism-related jobs at 1% over the five-year period; 11% increase in the amount spent by tourists; an 8% increase in local tax receipts; a 14% increase for tourism-related employee payroll; and an 11% increase in state tax receipts.

More than 1 million people visited Shenandoah National Park by Sept. 30, 2020, which is up by 2.66% for the same time period in 2019, according to data from the park, even with a six-week shutdown earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.