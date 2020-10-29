Virginia’s tourists spent $26 billion in 2019

Welcome to autumn in the Blue Ridge foothills with its beautiful explosion of color, cooler weather and tourists to Shenandoah National Park. Of course, Greene is beautiful to visit any time of the year, as evidenced by the 2019 Virginia Tourism Corporation report estimating tourists spent more than $22 million in Greene County in 2019, which is 5.8% more than in 2018.
In 2019, Greene’s efforts to attract tourists paid off big: tourism supported 261 jobs, an 8.2% increase; tourism brought in $630,019 in local tax receipts, an increase of 5.7%; a $6 million payroll for tourism-related employees, an increase of 13%; and dropped $1.1 million in state tax receipts, an increase of 6.7%.
Tourists to Madison County spent $37.26 million in 2019, an increase of 3.3%. Tourism also supported 278 jobs, an increase of 1.2%; a $6.5 million payroll for tourism-related employees, an increase of 5.3%; tourism brought in $1.05 million in local tax receipts, an increase of 3.2%; and brought in $1.55 million in state tax receipts, an increase of 4.2%.
In Orange County, tourists spent nearly $53 million in 2019, which is an increase of 3.0% over 2018. Tourism supported 624 jobs in Orange County, an increase of 1.8%; a payroll of 13.2 million, an increase of 5.9%; local tax receipts of $1.5 million, an increase of 3%; and state tax receipts of $2.3 million, a 4% increase.
Tourism industries in Madison and Greene counties accounted for .1% of the state’s tourism income while Orange County made up roughly .2% of the income.
All three counties had positive growth over the five-year period of 2015-2019 with Greene County seeing larger growth in every category, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Greene had a 16% increase in the number of tourism-related jobs; a 22% increase in tourists’ spending; a 20% increase in local tax receipts; a 33% increase in payroll for the tourism industry; and a 22% increase in state tax receipts.
Orange County saw a 10% increase in tourism industry jobs; a 17% increase in the amount spent by tourists; a 15% increase in local tax receipts; a 22% in payroll for tourism-related employees; and a 17% increase in state tax receipts.
Madison County had the smallest increase in tourism-related jobs at 1% over the five-year period; 11% increase in the amount spent by tourists; an 8% increase in local tax receipts; a 14% increase for tourism-related employee payroll; and an 11% increase in state tax receipts.
More than 1 million people visited Shenandoah National Park by Sept. 30, 2020, which is up by 2.66% for the same time period in 2019, according to data from the park, even with a six-week shutdown earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In February and March, the two months prior to the shutdown, the park saw a 243% increase in visits year over year. Things have leveled, but in July and August there was an 11% increase in visitors to the park, year over year, and a 7.67% increase in the number of visitors in September over the same month in 2019.
Shenandoah National Park’s popularity has a $129 million economic benefit to the eight localities surrounding it, including $96.7 million spent by tourists in the communities near the park and supporting 1,190 jobs.
