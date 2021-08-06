Villages at Terrace Greene decision delayed

“I do believe that this may be one of the most important developments for Greene County in the last 20 years and hopefully for many years to come, also,” said Chris Gordon, senior vice president and national director of project and development services at Jones Lang LaSalle. “One of the things we looked at was what it was going to take for the residential and the commercial and the retail to be successful together—it’s like the three-legged stool, for lack of a better analogy. The project will be developed in three phases and each phase has a mix of residential, retail and commercial.”

Gordon said as the developer does not own the property, they have not been able to adequately market the commercial and retail aspects but they have still heard from numerous possibilities.

One of the possibilities that Greene County has been short-listed for is the “Project Life Campus,” that includes high-tech manufacturing jobs for vaccine production and cryo-storage facilities for such product, as well as a “live, work, play” concept including a possible public indoor recreation center and day care center.