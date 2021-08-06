Villages at Terrace Greene decision delayed

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted July 27 to defer a vote on the proposed mixed-use development in Ruckersville known as the Villages at Terrace Greene in the 65 acres of vacant land near Terrace Greene Apartments. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning at its June meeting. The property is south of Matthew Mill Road along U.S. Route 29 north.
A question regarding the proffers was the catalyst for the supervisors to vote for the deferral to allow county attorney Tom Lachney and the applicant time to firm up some of the language before taking a vote on the project.
The Villages of Terrace Greene plan includes 282 townhomes and roughly 278,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including 40,000 square feet of warm-lit shell (a commercial building with minimally finished interior).
The project is expected to be created in three phases: the first will include 22,800 feet of commercial and office space and 138 townhomes; a public park for the whole county; starting construction of a private clubhouse, swimming pool and exercise facility for residents; and the Route 670 Connector Road, in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), currently in jeopardy due to $1.1 million in deficit by the state.
Phase two will include 17,200 additional square feet of commercial and office space and two commercial pad sites, one on each side of the Route 670 Connector Road at its intersection with Route 29, as well as 40 additional townhomes.
“I do believe that this may be one of the most important developments for Greene County in the last 20 years and hopefully for many years to come, also,” said Chris Gordon, senior vice president and national director of project and development services at Jones Lang LaSalle. “One of the things we looked at was what it was going to take for the residential and the commercial and the retail to be successful together—it’s like the three-legged stool, for lack of a better analogy. The project will be developed in three phases and each phase has a mix of residential, retail and commercial.”
Gordon said as the developer does not own the property, they have not been able to adequately market the commercial and retail aspects but they have still heard from numerous possibilities.
One of the possibilities that Greene County has been short-listed for is the “Project Life Campus,” that includes high-tech manufacturing jobs for vaccine production and cryo-storage facilities for such product, as well as a “live, work, play” concept including a possible public indoor recreation center and day care center.
“They liked the mixed-use concept and, most importantly, the upfront costs the developer has offered of close to $400 million to build the facility and lease it back to them with purchase options,” Gordon said. “I don’t know if you’ve had a development team who’s prepared to put up that much money for a complex manufacturing facility—imagine what they would do for an office building, which is a fraction of the complexity?”
Additionally, one of the issues with the overrun on the Route 670 Connector Road includes the two stormwater management ponds that VDOT planned to build. The developer, Gordon said, would expand the pond for Terrace Greene Apartments—which it also owns—and add infrastructure and maintain the pond for its lifetime, which would be a net savings to VDOT.
Applicant Attorney Lisa Hawkins with Hawkins Law said while the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia estimates 84 possible school children from the residential side of the project, using the numbers at Terrace Greene Apartments, the applicants believe that number is closer to 23.
The project also includes cash proffers to assist with the cost of signalization of the Route 670 Connector Road, which VDOT did not include in its project planning and does not have funding for.
VDOT representative Adam Moore told supervisors that the amount of funding requested for the project utilized growth numbers that were consistent with the recent past.
“The board members were against an R-cut design,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring to Moore. “It was explained to us that we would not have a signal here because the goal was to have traffic flow smoothly (on Route 29). VDOT was adamant that it had to be an R-cut. That property was zoned B-3, so what you’re telling me is that VDOT planned the R-cut knowing that it was zoned B-3 and thinking that it wouldn’t be in development within a five to 10–year timeframe? That concerns me a little bit.”
Five people spoke in favor of the rezoning from B-3 business to planned unit development (PUD) and three spoke against it. B-3 zoning allows all business uses from a pharmacy to more storage units to a car lot by-right, meaning without a vote by any board, though site plans would still be required to go through their regular approval process.
“I’m representing the Lam Property LLC, the owners of the property down there that we’re talking about,” said Rhonda Puryear. “This is by far the best project that has come our way. Other projects that were presented weren’t feasible; people wanted to take a few lots here and chop it off there. It’s emotional for our family; I grew up there and my dad grew up there. That land means a lot to us but Greene County means a lot to us. We’ve all served here. It’s in the growth area and we agree that’s where it should be … we support this project.”
Gwen Baker said when she moved to Greene in 1998 she didn’t understand the excitement about the Food Lion.
“Now years of living here, I fully understand,” she said. “I know you can’t stop progress, but progress needs to be made for the current citizens of this county. We need another grocery store. We need more places to eat. We don’t need more housing right now.”
Stacy Griffith, the director of operations at Terrace Greene Apartments and a resident of Preddy Creek, said she supports the project.
“I’ve been a resident for over 20 years and we continue to hear gripes of no growth, but growth is coming,” she said. “I cannot think of a better use for the property and for a better developer to develop it. I’ve worked for the Fried Companies for the last 10 years and I am proud of what Terrace Greene has brought to this community.”
Helen Cauthen, president of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, said Greene County has missed out on several opportunities because there were no pad-ready sites such as this project would create.
“In my opinion, the Villages at Terrace Greene is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said.
Paige Roberts said as a resident she’s concerned with the need for more deputies and fire and rescue personnel that more residential development creates.
“One week ago, our county’s economic development director proclaimed to those listening to the (Economic Development Authority) meeting that (approving it) would be a transformational moment,” Roberts said. “Greene County prides itself on its rural nature; once it’s taken away, it will never return. It would indeed be transformational; it will blur the line between Albemarle and Greene because it puts us closer to becoming north Charlottesville.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin said he liked the project, but Lachney’s discussion about the proffers worried him. The other four supervisors agreed, asking the applicant to defer and work with Lachney to tighten up the wording.
“There have been nine versions of these proffers shared with the county,” Hawkins said. “This is the first time we have heard any of these comments, which is very frustrating as you might imagine, particularly when I don’t agree with a lot of them.”
“You appreciate that this is our county attorney?” Martin asked.
“I absolutely appreciate that he’s your county attorney and I absolutely appreciate that I have a telephone and a telephone number and he could have reached out to me at any point in the last few months if there were any concerns at all.”
“I appreciate your frustration,” Herring said. “This is the board of supervisor meeting. This is our first hearing on this. If I go to court as a county employee, that’s the person that’s going to represent me so I fall to the side of our county attorney.”
“I mean no disrespect, I really don’t,” Hawkins said. “I just want you to understand that … these have been carefully crafted in cooperation with the county over an extended period of time.”
Ruckersville has been the county’s designated growth area since 2010, when the comprehensive plan changed to tighten up what areas were considered for commercial growth through many meetings with residents in the community. It was backed up again through the 18-month Ruckersville Area Plan study in 2017-18, which was added as an addendum to the comprehensive plan.
“I grew up in Greene County and it’s been mentioned that Greene is rural,” Herring said. “If you think this is rural Greene County, you didn’t grow up in Greene County. We’re not talking about rural Greene County. (Ruckersville) is designated as a growth area, so we can keep the western part of our county rural in nature.”
The proposed development and updated proffers are expected to be discussed and voted on during the Aug. 10 regular meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville and online at https://bit.ly/3C0Dj5Q.