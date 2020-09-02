 Skip to main content
Vega trial continued to Jan. 2021
Vega trial continued to Jan. 2021

The trial date for a Barboursville man charged with allegedly raping a minor was moved Monday to January 2021 in Greene County Circuit Court. 

Armando Vega Jr., 42, appeared in court via video. He was arrested in September 2019 and charged with the alleged rape of a minor younger than 13 years old. In December 2019, a grand jury handed down 11 more indictments charging him with rape of a minor younger than 13. The victim in the case was 9 years old.

Judge Claude Worrell Jr. set the case for a jury trial from Jan. 11-13, 2021. Jan. 11 is scheduled as a half day for jury selection due to coronavirus precautions. The jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 12-13 at 9 a.m. each day.

Vega waived his right to a speedy trial earlier this year when requesting a continuance from the original trial date in April to the Aug. 24-25 trial date.

On Aug. 20, 2020, the Supreme Court of Virginia extended its Declaration of Judicial Emergency through Sept. 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which encourages the postponement of jury trials that are able to be continued.

Vega remains held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

