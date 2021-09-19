VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29

Caviness said there are two intersections that are routinely over capacity during the morning peak hour—Fray’s Mill and Airport roads. Two intersections are failing to provide a high level of service—Camelot Drive and Airport Road, which is over capacity in the evening peak hour as well.

If there are no improvements made between now and 2045, Andy Butsick of Kittelson & Associates said there would be operation and safety challenges along the corridor, including seven intersections failing during peak morning hours.

“Luckily, you have some great local agencies who are being proactive in their planning and looking to make improvements on this corridor, so hopefully that never comes to fruition,” Butsick said.

The information from the first phase of the study is available online at https://tinyurl.com/N29VDOT. The online public survey will be available until Oct. 1 at http://metroquestsurvey.com/rvx22.

“What do you think should be included? Did we miss something? What are your transportation priorities? We’d like to hear your thoughts on that,” Tiesler said. “We take positive and constructive feedback alike. Your feedback is really valuable to the project team to help identify the proper and best solutions that meet the mobility and safety needs of not only the corridor, but the community.”