VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants public comment into its ongoing U.S. 29 Corridor Study—regarding the six miles between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County.
“The study team consists of staff from the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, VDOT and the consultant team from Kittelson & Associates. We’re reviewing the corridor for potential multimodal improvements,” said Charles Proctor, Culpeper District planning manager. “We are in the initial stages of the study and want to hear your comments and concerns with travel on the corridor.”
The team held a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, to gather information and officially kick off the survey for public comment.
“The Route 29 Corridor is a main artery into the heart of the Charlottesville region,” said Lucinda Shannon with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC). “This study wants to ensure smooth travel for the present and future. This includes travel by all modes—private vehicles, public transport, pedestrians and cyclists.”
Chris Tiesler, principal engineer with Kittelson & Associates, said the study looks out to the year 2045 with the following goals: improve safety and comfort; manage congestion; increase multimodal usability and accessibility; support future growth; and support economic development.
“This arterial was already mentioned as a pretty critical one within our region,” Tiesler said. “It’s one of three national highway system routes in the region; the other two being U.S. 33 and I-64. And we know that along this corridor there are several planned developments, and anticipated increasing population growth and that equates to more demand and pressure put on this corridor to serve its mobility function for the region.”
Tiesler said once the team establishes the baseline function of that stretch of U.S. 29, the study team can develop solutions and enhancements to address the goals of the study.
Kylie Caviness of Kittelson & Associates said there is a lack of bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout the study area, as well as a lack of transit facilities on the corridor. The closest Jaunt connection line for commuters into Charlottesville is 900 feet south of Airport Road. Charlottesville Area Transit’s (CAT) closest stop is three miles south of Airport at the Walmart.
“We pulled crash data from 2015-2020 to get a sense of existing safety conditions,” Caviness said. “There were 798 crashes along the corridor in that time within our limits; 33% of those reported injuries or fatalities. The three fatal crashes all involved pedestrians between Deerfield and Heatherton drives.”
The most common type of crashes in that stretch of U.S. 29 is rear-end crashes at 61%, followed by angle crashes and off-road fixed object crashes.
Caviness said there are two intersections that are routinely over capacity during the morning peak hour—Fray’s Mill and Airport roads. Two intersections are failing to provide a high level of service—Camelot Drive and Airport Road, which is over capacity in the evening peak hour as well.
If there are no improvements made between now and 2045, Andy Butsick of Kittelson & Associates said there would be operation and safety challenges along the corridor, including seven intersections failing during peak morning hours.
“Luckily, you have some great local agencies who are being proactive in their planning and looking to make improvements on this corridor, so hopefully that never comes to fruition,” Butsick said.
The information from the first phase of the study is available online at https://tinyurl.com/N29VDOT. The online public survey will be available until Oct. 1 at http://metroquestsurvey.com/rvx22.
“What do you think should be included? Did we miss something? What are your transportation priorities? We’d like to hear your thoughts on that,” Tiesler said. “We take positive and constructive feedback alike. Your feedback is really valuable to the project team to help identify the proper and best solutions that meet the mobility and safety needs of not only the corridor, but the community.”
Tiesler said in early 2022, the study team will be back for another public meeting with the hopes of finishing the final report for the project by spring 2022.