VDH stops contact tracing for every patient as cases now “insurmountable”

The Virginia Department of Health will stop contact tracing for every COVID-19 patient, acknowledging that it cannot continue in the face of astronomical case counts but embracing the fact that the practice is no longer effective.

Instead, the health department will refocus on monitoring outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.

The omicron variant has caused case counts to balloon. In Virginia, cases peaked two weeks ago at about 18,000 per day – three times as high as Virginia’s peak in Jan. 2021. But at the same time, almost 6 million residents have been vaccinated, and omicron has caused milder infection, lowering the need for contact tracing.

When the pandemic began, health officials made an effort to interview infected residents and locate their close contacts. Since September 2020, health workers have investigated 750,000 cases and notified 400,000 close contacts.

During omicron, however, such investigations became untenable. The VDH interviewed only 7% of infected patients the first week of January, according to its website. Less than two-thirds of those interviewed were called in the first 24 hours. Among the infected, staff contacted 35% of their close contacts.

“Omicron is now the most common COVID-19 variant and is spreading so quickly, it is not possible or fruitful to track every case,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.

The health department also has responded to 6,500 outbreaks and will continue to watch for the virus spreading quickly in long-term care facilities, health care settings and other high-risk environments. It will continue developing prevention strategies for K-12 schools in order to keep schools open and safe.

“This response is more effective when a virus spreads very easily and quickly and many infected people do not have symptoms,” the department said. “VDH’s current staff are still critical in the fight against COVID-19 and are needed to continue with tracking COVID-19 and ensuring an adequate public health response.”

Cases in Virginia have declined sharply the past two weeks, following national and international trends. There were 12,000 average cases in the state Tuesday, still significantly higher than any previous wave.

Hospitalizations appear to have peaked in the state. There were 3,754 people hospitalized with COVID in Virginia on Tuesday, down from 3,875 seven days ago.

In Greene County, 48 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the month of January alone. Since the start of the pandemic, 196 Greene County citizens have been hospitalized with the virus and 49 have died.