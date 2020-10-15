VDH has had more than 150 Greene mask complaints

Since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order requiring face masks in public, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) has fielded dozens of calls of violations from Greene County.

Executive Order 63 requires all patrons age 10 and older to wear masks inside: restaurants, except while eating; brick and mortar retail establishments; entertainment businesses, including amusement parks when social distancing cannot be maintained; personal care and grooming businesses; public transportation; and state and local government buildings. Additionally, it requires employees of retail businesses to wear masks when in customer facing areas. The Virginia Department of Health was put in charge of enforcement of the order.

Since June 15, there have been 163 complaints about Greene County businesses, according to a report from TJHD, which was obtained by the Greene County Record through an open records request. The businesses with the most complaints for violations in Greene County include Walmart (20) and Food Lion (18). Remedies for these and most others were phone calls or letters sent to the owners or corporate offices that include the governor’s order.