Roughly 1 in 3 Virginia high school students suffer from sadness or hopelessness for at least two weeks in a row, up 7% over 2011, according to a 2019 state Department of Health study. The same report found that students who rarely or never get mental health care are more susceptible to suicidal thoughts and attempts, drug and alcohol use and physical violence.

In response to the state and nationwide decline in the mental health of young people, the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have announced they are partnering to create an outpatient clinic for pediatric neurodevelopment and behavioral health in Albemarle County.

The UVa Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic is scheduled to open at a location off of U.S. 29 at 2335 Seminole Lane in northern Albemarle County in mid-2024, according to UVa Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton.

Horton said the clinic will serve all children regardless of their family’s ability to pay for medical costs while accepting private insurance and Medicaid to make the clinic’s care available to all who need it.

“I’m excited to come together today to talk about a new clinic that we’re partnering together to create and develop to really address pediatric neurodevelopment and pediatric behavioral health and pediatric mental health for our community,” Horton said. We couldn’t be more excited to come together and really make this a reality for our community. We know that there is so much need in our community.”

UVa Health has six health providers working within the pediatric mental health space today, but the new clinic and partnership will triple that number to 18 within the system by next year.

That increase should reduce wait times and expand access by bringing together developmental pediatricians, pediatric psychologists, child psychiatrists and integrative medicine specialists, Horton said.

Patients will have access to anxiety therapy and medication management, treatment for depression and other mental health concerns, support for those on the autism spectrum and with disabilities, ADHD or behavioral conditions, group therapy sessions in person and via telehealth and access to transportation for themselves and their families.

Treatment at the clinic will also include integrative wellness practices such as yoga, mindfulness and meditation.

“A true team approach is needed to enhance behavioral health care for children across Central Virginia,” Rita A. Bunch, president of Sentara Martha Jefferson, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with UVA Health and UVA Children’s to provide all children and families in our community with the care and support they need.”

In addition to a team that will triple in size, the clinic will offer designated rooms for parent-child interactive therapy, according to UVa and Sentara, which allows psychologists to coach parents and guardians of young children with behavioral or emotional challenges in real time.

The clinic will also hire interpreters to serve patients and families who do not speak English as their first language.

“UVa Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson are really coming together with a shared mission of serving our community,” Horton said. “I think it’s at the heart of everything we’re doing.”