UVa reintroduces new course credit options for students in tough times

The University of Virginia provost announced three alternative credit options for students to choose from instead of accepting the letter grades they receive in their fall semester classes.

After receiving their final grades, students may choose to keep the grades their instructors assigned or select a Credit, General Credit or No Credit option that will appear on their transcripts. Provost Ian Baucom sent a letter to the student body before the Thanksgiving break.

Students are still recovering from the tragic Nov. 13 shooting that claimed the lives of three of their peers and injured two others as students returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on and near university grounds were confined to a 12-hour lockdown while law enforcement officials searched for the shooting suspect. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has since been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder among other malicious wounding and weapons charges.

Those who choose from the grading alternatives will receive a Credit if they earned a C or higher; General Credit for those who meet the degree requirement for a passing grade; and No Credit for a non-passing grade. The credit options will not be factored in to students’ GPA.

“The provost’s [grading] policies gave students time to grieve and options of when and how to reengage with their studies,” said Jay Shimshack, associate dean for academic affairs and professor at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. “When students were ready to reengage with their studies, the provost’s policies shifted the focus away from assessment and toward flexible and compassionate learning.“

These options will only be made available at the end of the fall 2022 semester. They will apply to all students except those in the Darden School of Business, the School of Law and the School of Medicine.

Baucom worked with deans from all nine of UVa’s schools to come up with the alternative credit options to provide academic support to students who are in varying stages of coping with the tragedy, Baernholdt says.

“After a tragedy is almost like peeling back an onion,” Baernholdt said. “You have the people who were involved right around it, and then you have the people that were in the next layer, and by the end you have the whole community. It was important to us to think about two things: each layer is different and reactions to tragedy are individual.”

In the letter to students, Baucom opted for the schools to make their own decisions about assignment and grading accommodations for the rest of the semester.

Some schools are providing safe spaces with friendly pups or coffee and conversation while others shifted schoolwide deadlines to cushion students’ return to classes after the holiday break.

“Even before this all was approved and presented by the provost office,” said Anselmo Canfora, associate dean of academics and associate professor in the School of Architecture,” the [architecture] school had already met with the faculty and all the department chairs and program directors and the Dean’s office to talk about how not to create a stacking effect of deadlines, especially after the Thanksgiving break. All of the deadlines and assignments were adjusted to create an easier onramp coming back from the break.”

Canfora says professors in the architecture school did not assign homework over the break and adjusted their syllabi with extensions for assignments between Nov. 28 and the end of the semester on Dec. 6. Other schools are adding an instructional approach to assignment leniency.

“For students able to reengage with their studies, we offered guidance to faculty recommending emphasis on central learning objectives rather than detailed new material,” Shimshack said.

Alternative credit options first appeared at UVa when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the school during the spring 2020 semester. Then, students were automatically opted into a credit/no credit scale. During the fall 2020 semester, students were allowed to opt themselves into a credit/general credit/no credit option.

Trauma victims commonly experience depression, substance abuse, disassociation, personality disorders and other health problems due to their experience. The effects of post-traumatic stress disorder can compromise a college student’s cognitive function by causing lapses in verbal declarative memory function, visual memory and IQ, according to the Director of Clinical Neuroscience Research Unit at Emory University School of Medicine.

“In some ways, trauma or stress injury will affect the way we comprehend things,” said Marianne Bearnholdt, Dean of the Nursing School. “It can affect cognitive ability, it can make you physically ill. In all ways it will affect you in the way you think and live and will do things, including our academic performance which, of course, will be your ability to concentrate and comprehend what you learn. It can be very hard for people and often completely unattainable.”

The university also is offering counseling and employing other therapeutic ways to reduce stress, such as playing with dogs and coffee get-togethers with the president to allow students the space to talk and grieve together.