Unity, American Dream highlighted at 41st Pig Roast

Gade quoted Psalm 144: “Praise be to the Lord my rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle,” adding, “because now we are in a battle as a country, are we not? And we know what the stakes are in this battle. We absolutely know what the stakes are.”

Gade, who is a veteran, said he’s not a career politician, but a career servant.

5th District candidate Bob Good also said the stakes could not be higher.

“You’ve heard it said many times before, but it bears repeating. This is absolutely the most important election of our lifetime,” Good said. “The difference between the visions for our country, between where the socialist Marxist Democratic Party would take us and where our president wants to continue to take us couldn’t be more clear. We’ve got to say this is where we make our stand.”

In addition to those running to represent Greene County on Nov. 3, several people who have announced their candidacy for 2021 spoke, including Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase who is hoping for the Republican nomination for governor next year.