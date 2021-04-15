Two chapters of comp plan scheduled for PC workshop

The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a public work session regarding the comprehensive plan review prior to their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 21.

Two chapters are scheduled to be reviewed beginning at 6 p.m. that evening—Agriculture and Forestry; and Natural Resources and Environment. The public is welcome to submit comments regarding those chapters prior to the meeting or during the virtually held event from 6-7 p.m.

Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator, said these chapters generally receive less public input than others—such as land use.

“I don’t know if you randomly polled the average citizen that they would really talk about natural resources, but it’s important,” Frydl said. “So our main focus in the workshops will be to really focus on the goals and implementation strategies. I would certainly like to hear if we’re missing something.”

Greene County has about 63.3% forest cover, which is 1.6% above the forest cover percentage for Virginia, according to the comprehensive plan, with 98% being hardwoods. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources lists 393 animal species as documented or likely to live in Greene, including 25 listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern, the plan states.