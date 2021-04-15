Two chapters of comp plan scheduled for PC workshop

The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a public work session regarding the comprehensive plan review prior to their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 21.
Two chapters are scheduled to be reviewed beginning at 6 p.m. that evening—Agriculture and Forestry; and Natural Resources and Environment. The public is welcome to submit comments regarding those chapters prior to the meeting or during the virtually held event from 6-7 p.m.
Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator, said these chapters generally receive less public input than others—such as land use.
“I don’t know if you randomly polled the average citizen that they would really talk about natural resources, but it’s important,” Frydl said. “So our main focus in the workshops will be to really focus on the goals and implementation strategies. I would certainly like to hear if we’re missing something.”
Greene County has about 63.3% forest cover, which is 1.6% above the forest cover percentage for Virginia, according to the comprehensive plan, with 98% being hardwoods. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources lists 393 animal species as documented or likely to live in Greene, including 25 listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern, the plan states.
Proposed changes to the natural resources chapter include highlighting segments of four streams that did not meet expected federal quality standards in 2020: Rippin Run; Preddy Creek; Swift Run; and the North Fork Rivanna River. A Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) plan was developed for those four. Rippin Run has completed the cleanup plan and Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has grants to help landowners defray costs.
Additionally, eight streams did not meet state expectations and required a clean-up plan: Blue Run; Stanardsville Run; Marsh Run; Swift Run; Quarter Creek; Preddy Creek; North Branch Preddy Creek; and North Fork Rivanna River. A TMDL study was completed in 2019, which will be implemented soon.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District reports more than 110 miles of streambank in pastureland have been protected through their programs since 2010, which is 20 miles more than in the previous plan from 2016.
Other changes include additional de-scriptions of the ways the district can help homeowners and commercial property owners mitigate impacts: The Virginia Conservation Assistance Program and the Residential Septic System Cost Share Program. For more information about the conservation district and its programs, visit www.culpeperswcd.org.
The update also includes more information about invasive species controls and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM).
“Greene County’s forest, fields, fence-rows and floodplains are infested with dozens of invasive introduced plants,” according to the comprehensive plan. For more information about PRISM, visit https://blueridgeprism.org. The organization can help landowners identify and receive grants for the removal of invasive species.
There are only three additions to the goals and implementation strategies for this chapter: promote and support TMDL projects and implementation efforts; promote and support programs and initiatives of Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District; and encourage and promote septic system pumping, inspection and repairs.
Recommended up-dates to the Agriculture and Forestry Chapter include updates from the 2017 agriculture census. The 2016 comprehensive plan discusses the desire to create a permanent farmers market in the town of Stanardsville, which has been completed. The update includes information about the Greene Farmers Market that’s open each Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon in the Greene Commons pavilion.
The work session will begin via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Visit https://bit.ly/3fXnHYw for the login and for the full packet for the Planning Commission meeting.