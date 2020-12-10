Turkey Ridge Rd bridge to be replaced

The bridge on Turkey Ridge Road is slated for replacement in 2023, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
In a legal notice in both last week’s and this week’s Greene County Record, VDOT advertised the project and asked for the community to contact them if they want to have a public hearing on it.
The bridge over the South River was built in 1932 and is considered by VDOT to be “structurally deficient,” according to the notice.
The project is estimated at $3.3 million and will be funded through the State of Good Repair program, according to Carrie Shepheard, PE, VDOT Charlottesville Residency’s resident engineer.
“The program exists to repair and rehabilitate structurally deficient structures across the state. The bridge on Turkey Ridge Road falls under this rating,” she said.
The existing timber deck superstructure will be replaced with a 50-foot long by 21-foot wide pre-stressed concrete slab superstructure, Shepheard said.
The work is expected to begin in 2023 and anticipated to last for six to seven months, Shepheard said. The road will be closed for construction where Turkey Ridge, Bull Yearling and South River roads meet.
Shepheard said only one property is expected to be affected with right-of-way impacts and there will be minimal or no utility impacts.
As the design is finalized, a more accurate start date and duration will be announced.
Interested residents can visit VDOT’s Culpeper District Office to review the project information and have questions answered. The office is at 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper. It’s noted that to ensure the right people are in the office, it’s best to call ahead for an appointment at (540) 829-7500.
“If your concerns cannot be satisfied, VDOT is willing to hold a public hearing,” the notice stated. You may request that a public hearing be held by sending a written request to Mr. Brian Arnold, project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 on or prior to Dec. 18.
VDOT is rehabbing a bridge on Simmons Gap Road in Greene County that crosses the Lynch River, which began Nov. 2 and is expected to be completed by Jan. 8, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!