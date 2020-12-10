Turkey Ridge Rd bridge to be replaced

The bridge on Turkey Ridge Road is slated for replacement in 2023, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

In a legal notice in both last week’s and this week’s Greene County Record, VDOT advertised the project and asked for the community to contact them if they want to have a public hearing on it.

The bridge over the South River was built in 1932 and is considered by VDOT to be “structurally deficient,” according to the notice.

The project is estimated at $3.3 million and will be funded through the State of Good Repair program, according to Carrie Shepheard, PE, VDOT Charlottesville Residency’s resident engineer.

“The program exists to repair and rehabilitate structurally deficient structures across the state. The bridge on Turkey Ridge Road falls under this rating,” she said.

The existing timber deck superstructure will be replaced with a 50-foot long by 21-foot wide pre-stressed concrete slab superstructure, Shepheard said.

The work is expected to begin in 2023 and anticipated to last for six to seven months, Shepheard said. The road will be closed for construction where Turkey Ridge, Bull Yearling and South River roads meet.