Trials set in dog-shooting case

The owner of a German shepherd, who died by gunshot, and the alleged shooter were both scheduled on the docket for Greene County General District Court for Wednesday, July 21. Hannah Faris, Shiloh’s owner, was charged with dog running at large (a Class 4 misdemeanor) and her neighbor, Jeff Leake, is facing two counts of reckless handling of a firearm (a Class 1 misdemeanor). Leake was not in court on July 21, but according to records has hired defense attorney Brian Jones to represent him.

Judge Hon. Kenneth Andrew Sneathern recognized Faris for her appearance in court July 21 and set both trials to be heard Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

On the afternoon of June 13, various family members of Faris were on the front porch and the kids were throwing a ball for Shiloh in the yard when the dog briefly went out of view of the front door camera to the side of the house. Moments later, two gunshots were heard and the dog returned bleeding from a wound, according to Lisa Shifflett, whose son is engaged to Faris. Shifflett said they took Shiloh to the emergency vets and after spending about $1,600 they still had to put her down.

Leake told the officers he was being attacked by the dog on his property after it attempted to attack his daughter’s dog, according to the police report.