Trial for Snows postponed

A federal judge has again postponed the trials of the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon granted the defendants’ joint motion on Jan. 21, moving the trial to Sept. 20-24, 2021.

It had been scheduled for March 22-26 in the U.S. Western District of Virginia court in Charlottesville.

Larry Vernon Snow, 71, and Bryant Austin Snow had already rescheduled the trial once due to COVID-19.

“The court finds that the ends of justice served by taking such action during this public health crisis outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial. In that regard, the court finds that the exclusion of the period prior to March 1, 2021, from the Speedy Trial Act calculation period is necessary to balance the health and safety of jurors and prospective jurors, court staff, defendants, counsel, witnesses and the public,” Judge Moon wrote in his order.

A federal grand jury handed down a 15-page superseding indictment on June 24 for both Snows that included additional counts for each.