Toy Lift will take place Friday, Dec. 3

This will be the 18th year that Dallas Anderson—along with his crew of other volunteers—will be setting up a drop-off point in Greene County for the annual Toy Lift, which is in its third decade of making Christmas a little merrier for children throughout the region.
The southeast corner of the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot will be filled with Christmas joy all day Friday, Dec. 3. Anderson has been encouraging local people for about 24 years to give gifts to local children who otherwise might have little to nothing under the tree this year.
Toy Lift collects new unwrapped toys, bikes and books for children aged newborn through eighth grade. It was started by Tom Powell—a retired mechanic and a Greene resident—at his service station in Charlottesville in 1989 and has continued to grow, including having satellite locations created in Fluvanna and Greene. It serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Orange.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are suffering and Anderson does not want to see any child miss out on the magic of the holidays.
Schools get vouchers and collect for the thousands of kids in need at the Toy Lift warehouse.
Several surprise guests will be on hand beginning at 3:30 p.m. The fire companies are always onsite, as are other first-responders; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is always there with trucks to help light up the site as the sun goes down and the bucket truck with the Toy Lift banner can guide you to the right spot.
If you don’t want to get out of your vehicle, you can just drive through the Toy Lift site and a volunteer “elf” will accept your items.
Anderson said Walmart has been a big supporter of the group over the years as it allows the use of the facility but also allows volunteers to shop inside and employees bring out carts full of toys throughout the day. This toy drive is unique because your local donations stay local.
Volunteers will be out in full force collecting items for the 2021 holiday season from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday in December, just as they always do. Until then, the Have a Heart Santa’s Shed is open to collect the gifts for anyone who gets a jump on their shopping.
For anyone that wants to donate money, make checks payable to Toy Lift Charities and mail to P.O. Box 53, Ruckersville 22968, or drop off during the event Friday. Business sponsorships are also welcomed. For more information, call Anderson at (434) 962-9768.