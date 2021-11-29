Toy Lift will take place Friday, Dec. 3

This will be the 18th year that Dallas Anderson—along with his crew of other volunteers—will be setting up a drop-off point in Greene County for the annual Toy Lift, which is in its third decade of making Christmas a little merrier for children throughout the region.

The southeast corner of the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot will be filled with Christmas joy all day Friday, Dec. 3. Anderson has been encouraging local people for about 24 years to give gifts to local children who otherwise might have little to nothing under the tree this year.

Toy Lift collects new unwrapped toys, bikes and books for children aged newborn through eighth grade. It was started by Tom Powell—a retired mechanic and a Greene resident—at his service station in Charlottesville in 1989 and has continued to grow, including having satellite locations created in Fluvanna and Greene. It serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Orange.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are suffering and Anderson does not want to see any child miss out on the magic of the holidays.

Schools get vouchers and collect for the thousands of kids in need at the Toy Lift warehouse.