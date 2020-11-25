Toy Lift needs your help more than ever

Anderson used to take his own children to the Charlottesville Toy Lift event when they were little; then it occurred to him he should start a site here in Greene at his business, Creative Press in Ruckersville.

“No one has suffered more than our children through this crisis. It’s our time more than ever to make sure our children have an amazing Christmas,” Anderson posted on the Toy Lift Greene County Facebook page. “You know nobody does it like we do in Greene and I know in my heart this year will be no different.”

Anderson said there are more than 6,000 children in need right now and he’d like to see the community come together to break records in the amount given.

“We want to express to our great citizens, volunteers and sponsors that we will not let COVID-19 stop a happy child from having a wonderful Christmas,” Anderson said. “More than ever, due to job loss and school closings, we ask everyone to help us fill Santa’s House with new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations. All donations will benefit the children in Greene County, Madison County and Orange County.”

Make checks payable to Toy Lift Charities and mail to P.O. Box 53, Ruckersville 22968. For credit card payments or other information, call Anderson at (434) 962-9768 from 4-6 p.m.

Anderson said to expect them to be out and in full force collecting items for the 2021 holiday season on the first Friday in December. Until then, drop off the gifts in the Santa Shed in the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot.

