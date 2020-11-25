Toy Lift needs your help more than ever

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Toy Lift will be different this year; but the most important part—making Christmas bright for hundreds of kids—is still a go.
While there won’t be a large event with the Grinch and Santa and his elves, the collection of gifts has already begun with the opening of “Santa’s Shed” in the Walmart parking lot.
Dallas Anderson, president of the Greene County Toy Lift location, has worked to bring Christmas to those who may not otherwise have one for the past 17 years. He said the decision to cancel the big event this year was not an easy decision for the volunteers.
Toy Lift collects new unwrapped toys, bikes and books for children aged newborn through eighth grade. It was started in Charlottesville in 1989 by Tom Powell and satellite locations began in Fluvanna and Greene, among others, years later. Toy Lift serves those in the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Orange.
In a normal year, there are numerous businesses that help during the day, but especially Walmart, Anderson noted.
“Walmart’s been a real big supporter for us because they let us use the facility,” he said. “They let us shop through Walmart and they come out with their employees and carts full of toys.”
Anderson used to take his own children to the Charlottesville Toy Lift event when they were little; then it occurred to him he should start a site here in Greene at his business, Creative Press in Ruckersville.
“No one has suffered more than our children through this crisis. It’s our time more than ever to make sure our children have an amazing Christmas,” Anderson posted on the Toy Lift Greene County Facebook page. “You know nobody does it like we do in Greene and I know in my heart this year will be no different.”
Anderson said there are more than 6,000 children in need right now and he’d like to see the community come together to break records in the amount given.
“We want to express to our great citizens, volunteers and sponsors that we will not let COVID-19 stop a happy child from having a wonderful Christmas,” Anderson said. “More than ever, due to job loss and school closings, we ask everyone to help us fill Santa’s House with new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations. All donations will benefit the children in Greene County, Madison County and Orange County.”
Make checks payable to Toy Lift Charities and mail to P.O. Box 53, Ruckersville 22968. For credit card payments or other information, call Anderson at (434) 962-9768 from 4-6 p.m.
Anderson said to expect them to be out and in full force collecting items for the 2021 holiday season on the first Friday in December. Until then, drop off the gifts in the Santa Shed in the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot.
