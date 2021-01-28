Tower extension to bring high-speed internet to 575

“If you’re driving up toward (Skyline Drive) on Route 33, when you get near the old rock church if you look up, depending on the season, you may see the current tower,” said Jim Frydl, planning director and zoning administrator. “We did just recently go through our telecommunications ordinance and revise it to come into compliance with federal and state changes. One of the missions or goals of the board of supervisors when writing that was to have as few towers as possible and one of the key goals is to have co-location as frequently as possible. What this request is is to co-locate a needed service on an existing tower.”