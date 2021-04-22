Tourism revenues rise despite COVID

“The local sales and use tax of course is collected based on our big box stores here in the area,” Morris said. “And as we all know, a lot of people are shopping locally instead of going into Charlottesville and the surrounding areas because of the pandemic. With the hotel and motel room tax, after discussing this with economic development, it’s because people are coming here and using the Airbnb instead of going to the major hotel chains—trying to do something for tourism and travel since they can’t travel abroad. I think our local restaurants have done a fantastic job and are doing a lot of takeout programs. And some have even offered delivery programs, so I think that’s helped all of those categories.”