Tourism revenues rise despite COVID

Tourism, sales and use and real property taxes were higher in the first and second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (July-December 2020) than during the same time period in 2019, the county director of finance told the Greene County Board of Supervisors April 13.
Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2021 the county had collected 15% more revenue in its general fund than during the same time in fiscal year 2020. Expenditures from the general fund were up only 2%.
The county collected $265,537.81 in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) by the end of 2020 or nearly $68,000 more year over year, said county Finance Director and Deputy County Administrator Tracy Morris.
Restaurants were hard hit last year due to the pandemic, but the county collected $387,744.26 by Dec. 30 in meals taxes, which is nearly $9,000 more than was collected in the same time frame in 2019—prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris noted.
Local sales and use taxes were higher by $229,541.73 in the second half of 2020 than they were in the second half of 2019.
Additionally, there was $147,523.46 more collected in real property taxes over the same time frame in 2019.
“Is there an explanation, in your opinion, of why those revenues went up in that period in the middle of a pandemic?” Board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked.
“The local sales and use tax of course is collected based on our big box stores here in the area,” Morris said. “And as we all know, a lot of people are shopping locally instead of going into Charlottesville and the surrounding areas because of the pandemic. With the hotel and motel room tax, after discussing this with economic development, it’s because people are coming here and using the Airbnb instead of going to the major hotel chains—trying to do something for tourism and travel since they can’t travel abroad. I think our local restaurants have done a fantastic job and are doing a lot of takeout programs. And some have even offered delivery programs, so I think that’s helped all of those categories.”
Alan Yost, Economic Development and Tourism director, said after the meeting that his department has pushed digital advertising for the region in several nearby metropolitan areas, such as Washington, D.C., Richmond and the Tidewater region.
“People are coming in,” Yost said. “They’re just needing to get out of D.C. and Richmond areas because of the pandemic. It’s exactly what we predicted.”
Yost noted when the county was looking to purchase the Visitor Center property on U.S. Route 29 in 2019, people questioned if the county could afford the mortgage if the economy dropped for any reason.
“We stated that during the 2008 recession our numbers went up and we’re seeing that exact same trend (now). When people can’t travel overseas or postpone big trips, this is a pretty perfect place to go.”
Yost said Airbnb hosts have said they’re overflowing with reservations.
“The trend is away from national hotel chains and like in Charlottesville, our national hotel chain has seen a significant decrease in occupancy; although we’re seeing that come up now as people feel more comfortable traveling.”
Yost said with updated numbers for fiscal year 2021 (January-March 2021) TOT revenues are actually up 7% over fiscal year 2020.
“Visitors are saying Greene is providing them the getaway they need,” he said.
The increased tourism may have something to do with the fact that Greene County has Shenandoah National Park in its backyard.
Even though the park had to shut down for six weeks due to the pandemic, Shenandoah saw a nearly 17% increase in visitors to the park in 2020 over 2019. According to statistics from the park, October 2020 saw 365,000 visitors, which was a nearly 53% increase over 2019 and the first time it’s reached 300,000 since October 2001.
Yost said the increase in meals taxes was a surprise.
“I will be honest, that number really surprised me because the restaurants have definitely struggled,” he said. “It’s great that in the first two quarters of this fiscal year from July, restaurants are finding a way to make it happen. It’s still a challenging time for restaurateurs. I encourage residents to make sure these restaurants are here a long time by continuing to do carry-out if they’re not comfortable eating inside the establishments.”
Not every line item in the budget saw an increase, Morris said. Personal property tax collection was down $40,206.72 over the same time period in 2019. Permits and other licenses saw a decrease of $43,064.08, she added.
When it came to general fund expenditures, Morris said the county is spending at 45.85% of the budget, which is below the 50% target for December 2020.