Touchstone Manor celebrates delayed grand opening

Touchstone Manor, formerly known as the William Cox Inn, is a small wedding venue and bed and breakfast just off Chapman Road in Stanardsville. Officially opened on Feb. 1, the grand opening celebration was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, Oct. 17, socially distanced visitors enjoyed live music, local wine and food truck fare and walks of the property to take in all the manor has to offer as an event venue and lodging house.
“We moved to Ruckersville to be in a small town mountain vibe, purposefully, when our kids were little, and we love it here,” owner Jen Marie Jacober said. “We thought about opening a wedding venue for a long time … this came up and it seemed like a great opportunity.”
Having spent a career in business consulting, Jacober said she got into event planning after planning her own wedding. Once the family relocated to Ruckersville, they started looking for an opportunity to build their own wedding venue and were lucky enough to see the manor house listed on a real estate site.
The small front room of Touchstone Manor is nearly 250 years old. Constructed in the 1770s by landowner William Cox, the building stayed in his family for more than 150 years before being turned into an inn. Now reopened as Touchstone Manor, the building and area retain much of the historic charm of days gone by.
Due to the pandemic, the manor stayed largely unoccupied through the spring and summer, though it did host a few small groups in April and May and rented out rooms in the summer to visitors happy to take advantage of the outdoor pool and walks on the beautiful grounds. The Jacobers did host two small weddings and look forward to hosting more.
With winter approaching, the Jacobers hope to attract tourists to the new location now that it is fully opened.
“There’s a lot of amenities inside; we have multiple fireplaces in the great room, we have a theater room, pool table room, air hockey … so there’s things to do,” Jen Jacober said. “In the wintertime, we still plan to offer our movie theater evenings where you can rent the movie theater downstairs. We have surround sound and everything set up and a popcorn machine.”
Touchstone Manor is at 455 Touchstone Lane in Stanardsville and is taking reservations for weddings, lodging and private events. Learn more about the history and amenities of the manor, as well as COVID precautions and more, at touchstonemanor.com or on Facebook @TouchstoneManorVa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!