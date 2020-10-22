Touchstone Manor celebrates delayed grand opening

Touchstone Manor, formerly known as the William Cox Inn, is a small wedding venue and bed and breakfast just off Chapman Road in Stanardsville. Officially opened on Feb. 1, the grand opening celebration was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, Oct. 17, socially distanced visitors enjoyed live music, local wine and food truck fare and walks of the property to take in all the manor has to offer as an event venue and lodging house.

“We moved to Ruckersville to be in a small town mountain vibe, purposefully, when our kids were little, and we love it here,” owner Jen Marie Jacober said. “We thought about opening a wedding venue for a long time … this came up and it seemed like a great opportunity.”

Having spent a career in business consulting, Jacober said she got into event planning after planning her own wedding. Once the family relocated to Ruckersville, they started looking for an opportunity to build their own wedding venue and were lucky enough to see the manor house listed on a real estate site.

The small front room of Touchstone Manor is nearly 250 years old. Constructed in the 1770s by landowner William Cox, the building stayed in his family for more than 150 years before being turned into an inn. Now reopened as Touchstone Manor, the building and area retain much of the historic charm of days gone by.