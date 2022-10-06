Three public hearing action items approved by BOS

Last week’s Board of Supervisors agenda had four public hearings. First, a public hearing to consider a lease of public property to the Twin Lakes Homeowners Association located at 437 Geranium Road.

Mark Taylor, County Administrator, noted that this item had been briefed previously. This lot received a FEMA grant and a burn exercise was completed to remove the house. The terms of the grant dictate that the county must retain ownership of the property, which would be leased to the Homeowners Association.

The term of the agreement was set for 75 years. The uses listed in the lease agreement are as follows: “The uses of this property shall be limited by the restrictions listed in the deed. The deed restrictions are incorporated into this MOU agreement. The property shall be maintained in perpetuity as open space for the conservation of natural floodplain functions. (A) Such uses may include: parks for recreation, wetlands management, nature reserves, cultivation, grazing, camping, unimproved, unpaved parking lots, buffer zones, and other uses consistent with FEMA guidance for open space acquisition, Hazard Mitigation Assistance, Requirements for Property Acquisition and Relocation for Open Space. (B) No new structures or improvements shall be erected on the Property other than: (i.) Public facility that is open on all sides and functionally related to a designated open space or recreational use; (ii.) Structure that is compatible with open space and conserves the natural function of the floodplain. (C.) Prior to the installation of any of the above listed uses, Greene County, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and FEMA shall all give approval for the added use.

No comments were made from the public and a motion was made to approve the public hearing in a 5-0 vote.

The next item on the agenda was a public hearing to consider a lease of public property to Greene Commons, the pavilion and outdoor property located at 40 Celt Rd. in Stanardsville.

Judy Berger, consulting manager by contract for Greene Commons Group LLC, presented the board with the changes that have happened with the Commons since it first opened— including more vendors at the farmers markets, safety measures and more. Additionally, Berger shared ideas for improving and growing the fixture, including siding on the pavilion and restrooms.

Comments from the public included a vendor from the farmers market praising Berger for all she has done to help improve the area and market attendees who love visiting each week.

A motion was made to approve with the change of a thee year lease instead of five. The vote was 5-0.

The next public hearing was to consider abandoning part of Jennings Loop. According to the letter submitted to the BOS, “the landowner is requesting the abandonment of approximately 206.92’ of State Route 645 Jennings Loop Variable Width Right of Way.”

Jim Frydl stated that it does not meet access standards or safety distance and that the project at routes 29 and 33 calls for closing that entrance because it is unsafe, making it no longer viable for public access or transportation.

A motion was made to approve with a 5-0 vote.

The final public hearing was to amend the budget to adjust to aggregate amount to be appropriated during the current fiscal year by an amount in excess of one percent of the total expenditures in the currently adopted budget to provide for the additional of the Greene County Water & Sewer operations.

This item will come before the BOS again in November.

For more information on the Board of Supervisors, to view meeting agendas or watch previous meetings, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/local/board-supervisors.