Three horses seized by Animal Control in Stanardsville

The Greene County Sheriff's Office received several telephone calls from the public earlier this month in reference to the status and living conditions of three horses located in the Stanardsville area of the county. The office's Animal Control division opened an investigation that resulted in the seizure of these horses last week.

On Sept. 18, Greene County Animal Control officers, along with a state licensed veterinarian, went to the location and executed a search warrant. The veterinarian determined that all three horses were in critical shape and needed immediate medical care.

Animal Control contacted Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, who responded to the location and removed the horses. In their care, the horses are receiving desperately needed medical attention and it has been reported that they continue to improve daily.

According to a press release by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, two of the horses were owned by Eric Michael Pugh and the other horse was owned by Donald Wayne Roach.

Charges are still pending the investigation and anyone with relevant information should call the sheriff's office at (434) 985-2222.