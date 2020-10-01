Thirty days for comments on new Dyke post office

Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, whose jurisdiction includes the Dyke area, said he’s only heard positive comments.

“The most frequent question is when,” Bowman said. “People are very excited about it. I stopped in the other day and saw the facility. It is 110% better than what was there before. That area is becoming sort of a little mini center for the Dyke community. So, from my perspective, I strongly support you moving in there.”

Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer said she’s pleased there will still be a post office in Dyke.

“I thank everyone for their patience,” Hancock said. “These things do take time. As you’re aware, things have been very unsettled through the pandemic and economic issues, but we’re committed and we have the approval [for the move]. But, just like everybody else, we have to wait for the check to come in. That’s where we are right now.”

Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said he hopes the time frame is shorter rather than longer.

“We hope that the money comes sooner rather than later,” he said.

To submit comments, email Richard.a.hancock2@usps.gov or call (336) 665-2848 by Oct. 21. Comments can also be mailed to Richard Hancock, P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

“And just to clarify to anybody, I’m just a phone call away, an email away, a letter away, for an update,” Hancock said. “It may be the same old same old or we’re waiting for something or we’re doing something. But, one thing I learned a long time ago, having somebody to talk to and have a question answered—even if it’s not the answer you want to hear—is still beneficial. And I’m telling you, that’s what I’m here for. Not just now, but throughout the entire process, for not just you all, but the entire public.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.