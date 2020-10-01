Thirty days for comments on new Dyke post office

No one from the public spoke about the relocation of the Dyke Post Office into Maybelle’s Market during the Greene County Board of Supervisors Sept. 22 meeting.
Richard Hancock, real estate specialist for the United States Postal Service, outlined the plan for the supervisors.
“We are here to discuss what our action plans are, but also to give the community, as well as the local government, time to give us feedback,” Hancock said. “This is a situation where the new owners of the old [Dyke Store] and post office are providing us the opportunity to move into a brand new building at the same location. We’re excited about moving into that building. Because the old building had to be taken down we had to temporarily relocate. We have operational approval to relocate back into the new building, we’re excited about the new building and we are allowing the community to give us their feedback.”
Hancock said a specific date for moving into the approximately 600 square feet of space hasn’t been set because they’re waiting for the final funding from headquarters.
“We’ll take no direct action until we have a 30-day comment period, which starts effective today,” he said. “We don’t anticipate any issues, but we are open to listen to any questions somebody might have about what the process is. What we had, what was there when Todd and Katie [Sansom] bought it, versus what we’re doing now is a night-and-day difference. It will take time for the post office to complete its design and build out.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, whose jurisdiction includes the Dyke area, said he’s only heard positive comments.
“The most frequent question is when,” Bowman said. “People are very excited about it. I stopped in the other day and saw the facility. It is 110% better than what was there before. That area is becoming sort of a little mini center for the Dyke community. So, from my perspective, I strongly support you moving in there.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer said she’s pleased there will still be a post office in Dyke.
“I thank everyone for their patience,” Hancock said. “These things do take time. As you’re aware, things have been very unsettled through the pandemic and economic issues, but we’re committed and we have the approval [for the move]. But, just like everybody else, we have to wait for the check to come in. That’s where we are right now.”
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said he hopes the time frame is shorter rather than longer.
“We hope that the money comes sooner rather than later,” he said.
To submit comments, email Richard.a.hancock2@usps.gov or call (336) 665-2848 by Oct. 21. Comments can also be mailed to Richard Hancock, P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.
“And just to clarify to anybody, I’m just a phone call away, an email away, a letter away, for an update,” Hancock said. “It may be the same old same old or we’re waiting for something or we’re doing something. But, one thing I learned a long time ago, having somebody to talk to and have a question answered—even if it’s not the answer you want to hear—is still beneficial. And I’m telling you, that’s what I’m here for. Not just now, but throughout the entire process, for not just you all, but the entire public.”
