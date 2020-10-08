There is more on the ballot than who will be president

“There have been a lot of efforts to change redistricting [systems],” Rodemeyer said. “In Virginia, the only way we get an amendment is when it has been approved by two consecutive General Assemblies, separated by an election; so it’s much, much more difficult to get an amendment in Virginia. This is really taking power away from the General Assembly to control the redistricting process; it’s been very difficult to get legislators … to give up the power.”

Since congressional districts are only redrawn once every 10 years based on U.S. Census data (as mandated in the Virginia Constitution), an amendment approved in 2020 would apply to redistricting slated to take place in 2021.

“Under the current system, whatever political party happens to be in power when the census comes around gets to draw the lines,” Rodemeyer said. “It’s completely driven by partisan politics. This amendment, this commission, would end that because you would have equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats … you would no longer have the situation where one party can draw the lines over the objections of the other party. They have to come to an agreement.”

By opening up the process of redistricting to public scrutiny, proponents of the amendment hope to establish a fairer system of drawing districts that will affect how citizens vote in the future.