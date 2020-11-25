Tech Center students help build outdoor learning space

The students utilized their asynchronous or at-home learning time to work out the design of the courtyard so they could maximize their in-class hours for productivity.

“They were working on the design and stuff at home and of course collaborating over Zoom and chat and uploading documents … so it actually worked pretty well,” Mallory said. “I only have them in class two days a week … so it took them two months to complete the project. It’s been a long undertaking and they’ve learned to understand how this kind of things affects time and demand on the job and on the worksite. It was a real wake-up call for them, and for me. It was a struggle, but they’ve done an awesome job and I was super proud of them to get it done today.” The project was completed Nov. 18

Aside from the courtyard project, Mallory says the biggest challenge this year has been keeping students working on individual projects, since they cannot easily collaborate together with social distancing measures in place. He says the smaller class sizes make this easier.