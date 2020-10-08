Teachers get creative to keep art alive in 2020

“We were thrilled that Greene County recognized the importance of the arts in their curriculum; I cannot imagine kids this age not having art and music,” she said. “This has actually been a great school year (so far); we are exhausted by the end of the day, but we have smaller class sizes and are able to get more done.”

Elizabeth Rodriguez is teaching art in person for kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Ruckersville Elementary School (RES) and also providing online lessons for kindergarten through fifth grade virtual students from RES as well as Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools. This means she is teaching approximately the same number of students as in a typical year, just in many more small classes.

“Because our homeroom classes at RES are split into two rooms, I am alternating between being in classrooms and providing additional art activities for times when I am teaching the other half of the class,” Rodriguez said. “I am not able to bring students into my art room due to spacing and the fact that we are trying to keep students from traveling around the building too much (so) I have created a cart/easel contraption for going from room to room. It has been a challenge getting used to so many different classroom set-ups, but I think I’m starting to get the hang of it.”