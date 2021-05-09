Tax rate stays at 82 cents, funds will rise

No one spoke during the public hearing on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) that evening and the supervisors agreed to wait to vote on it until the May 11 meeting when they vote on the budget due to the fact that in the future it will be incorporated within the budget.

Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl presented the CIP to the board, noting the priority item is the water treatment and reservoir project, which is estimated at $60 million and expected in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“I would agree with Mr. Taylor’s recommendation that we vote on this at our next meeting,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring. “I think it’s important to note that a lot of hard work went into this and I’m seeing a lot of progress being made as you continue to move forward. I just want to thank those that were involved in this process. We’re getting to the point where we needed to be and it’s been a long time coming.”

Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman agreed.