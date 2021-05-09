Tax rate stays at 82 cents, funds will rise

Only the superintendent of schools spoke during the public hearing for the Greene County fiscal year 2022 budget at the board of supervisors meeting April 27. The supervisors also voted unanimously to keep the tax rates the same year over year for calendar year 2021 for personal property, machinery and real estate.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor presented the proposed $67.6 million budget to the supervisors, which includes additions to county and state funding, but holds level local funding for the school system for the second year in a row.
“I hope the board and the community can understand that in this very bizarre year of COVID, some of these projects have been very, very challenging,” Taylor said. “I want to assure everyone that Ms. (Tracy) Morris and I have been through every department submittal literally line by line. … Out of the individual departmental budgets, we’ve worked to reduce reliance on fund balance.”
Taylor noted the county is still working to mitigate the decision by the Rapidan Service Authority’s Board of Members to stop billing the facility fee in July 2020, which costs the county roughly $3,500 per day that was allocated to pay bond payments regarding water debt in the county. Additional costs relating to the service authority that were not expected when creating the fiscal year 2021 budget include fees to lawyers. The supervisors filed a lawsuit in September against the authority and Madison and Orange, the partner counties, for the decision not to allow Greene out of the partnership.
The reassessed value of Greene’s real estate properties will increase the revenue expected to the county by nearly 4.8% if the tax rate remains the same at 82 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“In the circumstance of a rising reassessment, there is the mandatory clarification of what would be the equalized tax rate or the amount of the tax rate necessary to generate the same amount of revenue this year as last year; that number would be 77 cents,” Taylor said.
To balance the budget for breathing apparatus, public safety radio system, a zoning system audit and capital improvements of the floor at the solid waste facility and the county courthouse, Taylor proposed utilizing $2.2 million from the reserve fund balance, leaving $319,666 back into the general fund.
“These are all one-time expenditures, so it’s not unhelpful or contrary to use our fund balance,” Taylor said.
Also within the budget are the following new county positions: grant writer/public safety training coordinator; general IT support position; additional hours for Victim Witness services; a medic for the emergency medical services department; a social services family services specialist; a new sheriff’s department deputy; and a county engineer/clerk of the works. It also includes a 2.7% pay increase for county employees.
“We’re aware that multiple positions that were requested for fiscal year 2022 were not recommended for funding,” he said. “We hope to do better in the future. But we must address the obstacle set before us with the loss of the facility fee last summer. We must position ourselves to be able to make the Virginia Resources Authority debt service payment this fall. Our obligation is to the Virginia Resource Authority and that ($1.6 million) payment comes due in November.”
Superintendent of Greene County Public Schools Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh was the only public speaker during the hearing on the proposed budget and asked supervisors to reconsider the level funding of roughly $17.5 million.
“We are incredibly proud of our staff, students and families here in Greene County and while there were many unknowns going into this year—and many changes throughout—we’ve opened our doors five days a week for our elementary students and two days a week for our middle and high school students while also operating a virtual option for all since Sept. 8,” Whitmarsh said. “There are many positives and things to celebrate and take forward. But we also face many challenges in the foreseeable future. We have students who have not been in a school building in 13 months at this point.”
Whitmarsh said the system expects to have students struggling mentally, emotionally, socially, developmentally and academically when they return in the fall and will need additional help.
“We appreciate the amount that was included in the advertisement of the budget, but this amount still falls short of our very modest request to increase our operating budget,” Whitmarsh said. “I’d like to make an additional plea for any increased funding you’re able to provide to assist us in providing a raise for staff and long-term supports needed for our students.”
Both Whitmarsh and Taylor acknowledged the expectation of millions from the Return to Work Plan recently passed by Congress, but guidelines for how the funds must be used is still unknown.
The budget will be voted on at the May 11 supervisors meeting.
The supervisors unanimously approved holding the real estate and public services corp. tax rates at 82 cents per $100 of assessed value, as well as $5 per $100 assessed value for personal property except for farm machinery and livestock. Industrial machine and tools tax also remains the same at $2.50 per $100 assessed value. No one spoke during the public hearing for the tax rates.
Director of Finance and Deputy County Administrator Tracy Morris told the supervisors there is a 40.4% relief for personal property for calendar year 2021. All personal-use vehicles valued at $1,000 or less will be eligible for 100% tax relief. Personal-use vehicles valued at $1,001-20,000 are eligible for 40.4% tax relief. Personal-use vehicles valued at $20,001 or more are eligible for 40.4% tax relief on the first $20,000 of value only. Business vehicles, motor homes and foreign-use vehicles are not eligible for relief.
“I don’t think there was anything new there for us,” said board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “But it was a good review of where we’re at with an emphasis on the budget gaps we are facing due to our ongoing issue with Rapidan Service Authority.”
No one spoke during the public hearing on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) that evening and the supervisors agreed to wait to vote on it until the May 11 meeting when they vote on the budget due to the fact that in the future it will be incorporated within the budget.
Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl presented the CIP to the board, noting the priority item is the water treatment and reservoir project, which is estimated at $60 million and expected in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“I would agree with Mr. Taylor’s recommendation that we vote on this at our next meeting,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring. “I think it’s important to note that a lot of hard work went into this and I’m seeing a lot of progress being made as you continue to move forward. I just want to thank those that were involved in this process. We’re getting to the point where we needed to be and it’s been a long time coming.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman agreed.
“I like it and I applaud Mr. Frydl and the whole staff for putting this together,” Bowman said. “I think one of the things this will do is continue to prompt us that as we grow, the infrastructure that supports county government and the citizens in this county has to grow with it and we need to think about that in a long-term way.”
As of press time, the May 11 supervisor meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School for the first in-person meeting in more than a year. The meeting will also be livestreamed through the county website at greenecountyva.gov.