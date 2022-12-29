Suspect arrested in slaying of 4-boy mom on Stony Point Road

Albemarle Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the Stony Point Road slaying of a mother of four boys. 31-year-old Dominic Adonis Gaskins of Orange has been charged with murder and two other crimes in the Wednesday night death of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.

Gaskins had recently been living with Jenkins at her apartment in Orange, according to close friend Stephanie White, who says that Gaskins moved out several months ago.

White says that on the night of her death Jenkins had likely been driving to an evening shift as the kitchen manager of a Charlottesville delivery service.

While the precise circumstances of the slaying have not yet been revealed, police announced that officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched around 9:52 p.m. to a vehicle on a stretch of roadway about 3.5 miles south of Barboursville. There, inside the vehicle on this desolate stretch of highway, they say they found Jenkins dead from gunshots.

White and the manager at the delivery service where she was employed have spoken highly of Jenkins, praising her for working hard to support her four boys who range in age from 3 to 14. A GoFundMe appeal that White created for their benefit has garnered approximately $13,000 at press time including an anonymous $10,000 donation.

“I am truly blown away with the amount of love and support everyone is giving,” White wrote in a fundraising update.

In addition to a count of second-degree murder, Gaskins faces a charge of using a firearm in commission of a felony and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Madison County court records show that Gaskins was convicted in 2015 of feloniously eluding police and sentenced to a year in jail with two years of probation. The records also indicate two convictions for violating the terms of his probation.

Other criminal convictions on Gaskins’ record across various jurisdictions include assaulting a family member, destruction of property, and three instances of driving on a revoked license.

Gaskins is the second person this year accused of killing a family member along Stony Point Road, which is also known as U.S. Route 20. In late October, the live-in girlfriend of author and arts promoter Matthew S. Farrell was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing the 53-year-old Farrell with a single bullet to the back of his head.

A crime reporting service called Vinelink asserts that Gaskins was booked at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange on the evening of Thursday, December 22, one day after the crime.

Albemarle Police spokesperson Bridgette Butynski says that Gaskins was first arrested by a different jurisdiction and that Albemarle’s three warrants were served on Gaskins late Friday night. While Butynski said she was unable to specify which jurisdiction first arrested Gaskins, his Orange County court file does show several unpaid fines from prior convictions. Virginia authorizes the arrest and imprisonment for up to 60 days of people who fail to pay such fines.

Albemarle’s online court records do not yet show a date for an initial court hearing for Gaskins.