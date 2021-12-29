Surge in COVID cases attributed to Omicron

Last Thursday, Virginia recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth—a threshold that hadn’t been cleared since the early days of pre-vaccination case surges in January 2021.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s 6,473 cases weren’t a statistical anomaly, as the omicron-fueled new case surge drove statewide case counts to 8,756 on Christmas Eve—the second-highest single day count, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

While new cases Christmas Day eclipsed the 8,600 mark (8,609), they’ve been declining since, with 5,432 cases reported Dec. 26 and 4,472 new cases Monday.

In Greene County, case counts increased beginning last Wednesday, with 38 new cases reported in the three days prior to Christmas before leveling off with only 18 over the holiday weekend and into Monday. Greene’s current December total of 194 new cases is above last year’s December total of 157. For the month, Greene County has reported 11 new hospitalizations and two additional COVID-related deaths—the first since mid-November.