Surge in COVID cases attributed to Omicron

Last Thursday, Virginia recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth—a threshold that hadn’t been cleared since the early days of pre-vaccination case surges in January 2021.
Unfortunately, Thursday’s 6,473 cases weren’t a statistical anomaly, as the omicron-fueled new case surge drove statewide case counts to 8,756 on Christmas Eve—the second-highest single day count, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
While new cases Christmas Day eclipsed the 8,600 mark (8,609), they’ve been declining since, with 5,432 cases reported Dec. 26 and 4,472 new cases Monday.
In Greene County, case counts increased beginning last Wednesday, with 38 new cases reported in the three days prior to Christmas before leveling off with only 18 over the holiday weekend and into Monday. Greene’s current December total of 194 new cases is above last year’s December total of 157. For the month, Greene County has reported 11 new hospitalizations and two additional COVID-related deaths—the first since mid-November.
“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Unlike a year ago, however, we have tools to protect ourselves. The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to infection with the Omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose. If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”
Last Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that based on latest projections, they believe the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is now the dominant variant in the United States.
CDC surveillance data indicates that the Omicron variant represents about 73% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
In response, health officials continue to encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to begin a vaccination program, and those who have already received full vaccinations are encouraged to receive booster doses.
More than 88% of adults in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, and 77.9% of adults are fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 67.4% are fully vaccinated.
Overall, 6.5 million Virginians have had at least one dose, while 1.9 million have had the booster shot.
In Greene County, 68.5% of the population (13,575 residents) has received at least one shot, with 62.4% (12,361 citizens) fully vaccinated. An additional 4,575 Greene County residents (23.1%) have received a booster vaccination shot.
Because breakthrough cases are possible, in addition to getting vaccinated it’s important to take additional precautions, such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, according to a recent VDH press release.
Layered strategies that have proved effective in mitigating past surges are still effective against Omicron. Health officials continue to recommend the most effective strategies to limit transmission of the contagious virus, including: getting vaccinated against COVID-19 now; getting a booster dosage; and wearing masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
VDH continues to offer community testing events and is distributing antigen test kits through a collaboration with public libraries. VDH also has a partnership with Walgreens pharmacies to offer free COVID-19 antigen tests, using Abbott Binax NOW tests, at many stores across the state. Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov to find available tests and appointments.
Vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and many other convenient locations. To find free vaccines at a Community Vaccination Center or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 711). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.