Supervisors to begin in-person meetings

It’s been more than 365 days since the Greene County Board of Supervisors has held an in-person meeting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but with vaccinations increasing and numbers of new cases decreasing, the county is planning to hold its May 11 meeting in person.

“Virginia is eighth in the country right now in terms of doses (given of the COVID-19 vaccine),” Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, told the supervisors at the March 23 meeting. “Dr. (Denise) Bonds and I have traded some emails and talked this morning and while our board of supervisors meetings can technically fall under the exemption for local government, she cautioned us on how to proceed forward and that our current location for board meetings is simply not adequate.”

Meador said hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing measures would still be required.

Board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said he agreed the small meeting room was not appropriate for social distancing so only a few people from the public could attend.