Supervisors OK new townhome neighborhood

The Greene County Board of Supervisors April 13 approved the rezoning of property from B-3 business to R-2 residential along U.S. Route 29 in Ruckersville as well as a special use permit for 55 new townhomes on that property.
The proposed neighborhood site, roughly seven acres, is north of Holly Hill on U.S. 29 south and had been zoned B-3 business.
“This parcel was once R-1 residential zoning, but a different person requested it become B-3,” said Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl. “But, as the applicant will tell you, there are some typography issues with it.”
Frydl said due to the typography of the acreage, the applicant is not requesting the 10 units per acre they’d be permitted but 7.8 units per acre—or 55 townhomes. He said Weldon Cooper Center estimates .3 students per townhouse, which would be 16 additional students. While Ruckersville Elementary School is already beyond capacity, it’s possible that not all the new students will be elementary-aged, so the impact on the schools is not yet known.
Frydl noted that Rapidan Service Authority said there is capacity for water and sewer at this location. He also said traffic would not create a substantial impact at the location. He added that design of entrances and turn lanes are part of the site plan approval process.
The applicant dedicated 25% of open space as part of the neighborhood, as well.
Frydl read a letter into the record from Steve Slaughter, manager of Slaughter Properties and owner of the adjacent property to the north—Frederick Block, Brick and Stone.
“While I am not necessarily opposed to this rezoning, I do have a couple of concerns/comments for the record and consideration,” he wrote. “We purchased our property in 2016 knowing that the adjoining property to the south was similarly zoned B-3. Our understanding was that there were plans for mixed-use development on that property with the underlying B-3 zoning. Changing this property zoning to R-2 will potentially have some negative impacts on our property.”
He also asked about buffering and future compatibility regarding connection to a road near the end of the property that has a steep slope.
“We do have an interconnectivity requirement,” Frydl said. “Exactly where that interconnectivity would be and how it would be built would be a site plan determination. Sometimes we do not require it because it’s just not feasible and that would be reviewed.”
The rezoning was approved unanimously.
A special use permit to allow for 55 townhomes at Cedar Run was also requested.
“Per our ordinance, if you are building townhomes at greater than six dwellings per acre then you have to request a special use permit,” Frydl said. “Because of the altitude and changes in elevation on this property—it’s a challenging piece of property to work with—therefore they aren’t requesting the maximum volume of townhomes.”
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the special use permit at its March meeting with the condition that the neighborhood not exceed 55 townhomes; include a 25-foot vegetative riparian buffer at Cedar Run stream; and all townhomes hook to public water and sewer.
No one spoke during this public hearing.
The Board of Supervisors approved the special use permit unanimously.