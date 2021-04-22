Supervisors OK new townhome neighborhood

The applicant dedicated 25% of open space as part of the neighborhood, as well.

Frydl read a letter into the record from Steve Slaughter, manager of Slaughter Properties and owner of the adjacent property to the north—Frederick Block, Brick and Stone.

“While I am not necessarily opposed to this rezoning, I do have a couple of concerns/comments for the record and consideration,” he wrote. “We purchased our property in 2016 knowing that the adjoining property to the south was similarly zoned B-3. Our understanding was that there were plans for mixed-use development on that property with the underlying B-3 zoning. Changing this property zoning to R-2 will potentially have some negative impacts on our property.”

He also asked about buffering and future compatibility regarding connection to a road near the end of the property that has a steep slope.

“We do have an interconnectivity requirement,” Frydl said. “Exactly where that interconnectivity would be and how it would be built would be a site plan determination. Sometimes we do not require it because it’s just not feasible and that would be reviewed.”

The rezoning was approved unanimously.

A special use permit to allow for 55 townhomes at Cedar Run was also requested.