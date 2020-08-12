Supervisors OK defense zoning overlay for Greene

The Greene County Board of Supervisors July 14 unanimously voted to approve a new Defense Production Zoning overlay across the whole county. No one from the public spoke during the public hearing.
“The defense production incentive zoning designation, if adopted, is a designation that provides a framework or a qualification for Greene County to provide incentives for certain types of business,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the board. “I want to assure the board and the community that the structure of the incentivized dealings … using the defense production incentive zone would be arrangements that would all yield a net revenue positive for Greene County, both from the direct investment of the business locating here and then secondarily from the economic activity generated by jobs located here. So, this is not giving away the farm. This is actually adopting some smart business practices and some smart deal structures that are enabled under Virginia law to help us attract business, create jobs and bring investment to Greene County that would be highly desirable to us.”
Alan Yost, director of Greene County Economic Development and Tourism, said even though the designation covers the entire county, a business still must meet the zoning requirements of that parcel, such as A-1 agriculture or B-1 business.
“This is simply stating that any property in the county that qualifies under zoning permitting can qualify for these incentives,” Yost said.
With Rivanna Station just to the south of Greene County, our region is poised to attract defense contractors to it along with their many high-paying jobs.
Helen Cauthen, president of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development, said the region’s proximity to Washington, D.C., also makes it attractive to defense security positions.
“We have the significant presence of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Ground Intelligence Center at Rivanna Station,” she said. “Right now, our region has 2,680 jobs in the sector and the average wage is $104,830. And because Rivanna Station jobs are captured as part of Fort Belvoir that does not include Rivanna Station.”
For example, Cauthen said Orange County’s Aerojet Rocketdyne manufactures a Kevlar honeycomb used for the F-35 combat aircraft. In Albemarle County there are many defense contractors, such as Northrop Grumman and CACI Inc. The Osen-Hunter Group has also opened in Ruckersville, she said.
“I’m very excited about having a defense production zone in Greene County,” she said. “It gives us another tool in the toolbox. It would help us more easily capture the attention of defense companies that are considering Virginia … and really gives the county a competitive edge.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned for approval and Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb seconded the motion.
