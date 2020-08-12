Supervisors OK defense zoning overlay for Greene

The Greene County Board of Supervisors July 14 unanimously voted to approve a new Defense Production Zoning overlay across the whole county. No one from the public spoke during the public hearing.

“The defense production incentive zoning designation, if adopted, is a designation that provides a framework or a qualification for Greene County to provide incentives for certain types of business,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the board. “I want to assure the board and the community that the structure of the incentivized dealings … using the defense production incentive zone would be arrangements that would all yield a net revenue positive for Greene County, both from the direct investment of the business locating here and then secondarily from the economic activity generated by jobs located here. So, this is not giving away the farm. This is actually adopting some smart business practices and some smart deal structures that are enabled under Virginia law to help us attract business, create jobs and bring investment to Greene County that would be highly desirable to us.”

Alan Yost, director of Greene County Economic Development and Tourism, said even though the designation covers the entire county, a business still must meet the zoning requirements of that parcel, such as A-1 agriculture or B-1 business.

“This is simply stating that any property in the county that qualifies under zoning permitting can qualify for these incentives,” Yost said.

With Rivanna Station just to the south of Greene County, our region is poised to attract defense contractors to it along with their many high-paying jobs.