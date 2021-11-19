Supervisors OK bonus

He said the county is permitted to use funds for premium pay for those individuals who have direct contact with the public—which Taylor said all employees do.

There are 138 full-time county-funded workers and at least 27 have had COVID-19, he said. Recently, Rick Morris, the director of vehicle maintenance, passed away from the virus. The Emergency Medical Service has had an outbreak recently and the sheriff’s office has had outbreaks throughout. An outbreak is defined as at least two COVID-19 cases in one setting. Additionally, Taylor noted that none of the county employees have been permitted (or able) to work from home.

“For folks who have been able to work from home or who have otherwise qualified for supplemental benefits that the federal government and state government have made available … I’m not sure those folks will ever really appreciate the stress that our workforce team has been subjected to simply by the continuity of service; to continue to perform in the face of the stress of the pandemic,” Taylor said. “Yes, it’s a sad thing to be out of work; it’s also a safe thing to be out of work—or to work, to be home, to have things delivered by Walmart, to be able to go pick up a meal. Our workforce has had to continue in place, notwithstanding the risk.”