Supervisors deny SUP change for apartments

Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors that three buildings would equal roughly 100 apartment units. Frydl noted the Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the SUP change.

“I sat through the presentation at the Planning Commission and I think I understand the three issues,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, liaison to the commission. “I still have a little concern about this. What is to keep you from building three buildings and never building any more?”

Justin Shimp, with Shimp Engineering PC, said there is a loan tied to the construction of all of the buildings.

“I think my fellow board members were concerned about the traffic impacts,” said Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer. “Right now, traffic can be pretty rough on Moore Road coming out on (U.S. Route) 33. With VDOT beginning to acquire right-of-way for the 29/33 intersection, it’s going to make it that much worse.”

Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb agreed.

“You’re going to have so much traffic going between CVS and AutoZone, you’re going to have accidents all day long,” he said.