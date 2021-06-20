Supervisors deny SUP change for apartments

The Greene County Board of Supervisors denied last week a request that would have allowed occupancy of apartments off Moore Road before the connector road to U.S. Route 29 was started.
In January 2019, the supervisors unanimously approved a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a project that includes 212 apartments, 10 buildings, a clubhouse, a pool, green space, a recreation room and fitness area to be built along Moore Road in Ruckersville. A condition on the SUP was that no occupancy permits were to be given out until a connector road between Moore Road and U.S. 29 was complete, per Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) standards, which will terminate at the light in front of Lowe’s.
The development requested June 8 a change to the SUP that would allow for certificates of occupancy for up to the fourth multi-family residential building before having to construct the connector road. Denstock said the existence of Department of Defense fiber optic line within the path of a sewer line led to lengthy delays in the site work process, as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that slowed decisions by VDOT.
No one from the public spoke at the public hearing on June 8.
At the January 2019 public hearing, the development noted in its traffic study that about 90% of the proposed new traffic would use that connector road.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors that three buildings would equal roughly 100 apartment units. Frydl noted the Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the SUP change.
“I sat through the presentation at the Planning Commission and I think I understand the three issues,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, liaison to the commission. “I still have a little concern about this. What is to keep you from building three buildings and never building any more?”
Justin Shimp, with Shimp Engineering PC, said there is a loan tied to the construction of all of the buildings.
“I think my fellow board members were concerned about the traffic impacts,” said Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer. “Right now, traffic can be pretty rough on Moore Road coming out on (U.S. Route) 33. With VDOT beginning to acquire right-of-way for the 29/33 intersection, it’s going to make it that much worse.”
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb agreed.
“You’re going to have so much traffic going between CVS and AutoZone, you’re going to have accidents all day long,” he said.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said he was not in favor of granting the amended SUP because in 2019 the county attorney, Kelley Kemp, told the supervisors the original request of allowing occupancy of some of the buildings would be difficult to enforce if the road was not then constructed on time.
“I am definitely aware of the time constraints the developer was up against, but I also know the process we went through to help with the situation and the discussions that took place with the citizens on Moore Road,” Herring said.
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville District, agreed with Herring.
“If you wouldn’t have said it, I would have,” Martin said. “I’m very surprised we didn’t have more residents in the public hearing tonight, given how important this connector road was and the traffic on Moore Road is. I remember, as Mr. Herring is reminding us, how critical getting this connector road in was and how pleased we were when Ms. Denise LaCour said she saw the road as a first priority and (that it) would be built before anything else.”
At the time in 2019, LaCour called the road “very, very critical” for the project.
Durrer motioned to deny the amended SUP and Lamb seconded.