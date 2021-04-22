Supervisors and school board updates

Historic sign to be updated
Greene County Economic Development and Tourism Director Alan Yost April 13 told supervisors the historical sign on U.S. Route 33 near the entrance to Shenandoah National Park is getting an update.
“I’m here tonight because a resident came to me and said, ‘You know this marker is not visible.’ And I have to admit even though I go by weekly, I never even knew the sign existed,” Yost said.
The current sign is under the bridge between two posts and is not visible to a driver traveling west. Going west on U.S. 33, the sign represents Rockingham County. Going east on U.S. 33, the sign represents Greene County.
The new location will be on U.S. 33 east at the same location of the monument to the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. There is a pull off at that location, making it safe for people to stop and read.
“There is the opportunity for someone to actually stop and read and digest the information, as opposed to driving by the historic marker at 55 mph,” Yost said. “Rockingham County will still be on the other side of the sign, as well. I had to work with Rockingham County to have it done.”
The sign, which is in disrepair, says very little about Greene County’s history, Yost said.
The sign reads: “Greene County, Area 155 square miles. Formed in 1838 from Orange and named for General Nathanael Greene, commander of the Army of the South in the Revolutionary War.”
Greene County is actually 157 square miles, Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb pointed out.
“This is an opportunity to really talk about the heritage of Greene,” Yost said. “There’s another sign at the border with Orange County that people drive by at 55 mph. Obviously, this type of detailed information could never be viewed unless it’s at a location like this.”
Proposed verbiage: “Formed from Orange County in 1838, this rural Piedmont county was named for Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene, Revolutionary War hero. The town of Stanardsville, est. 1798, is the county seat, built on land donated by William Stanard, heir to a portion of the 1722 Octonia land grant. The Octonia Stone is a stone boundary marker designating the end of the westernmost boundary of the 24,000-acre grant, granted by Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood to 8 Virginians. The Greene County Courthouse was built in the Greek Revival architecture style popularized by Thomas Jefferson and is listed in the Nat’l Register of Historic Places. In the 1930s, 15% of Greene County’s land was acquired to form the SNP.”
The Department of Historic Resources does not have a budget to fund the sign replacement, Yost said, so it will come out of tourism funds.
The estimated cost of the new sign and placement at the new location is $2,250, according to Yost.
Supervisors consider which secondary roads to be paved
The Greene County Board of Supervisors updated priorities for its secondary road six-year plan, which is scheduled to be discussed further at the second meeting in May.
The Bull Yearling Road project has been completed and Beasley Road will be completed this spring, said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator.
Other roads on the current plan include Bingham Mountain, Simmons Gap, Ice House Road and South River Road east.
Frydl said the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) did not have any specific roads identified from a safety standpoint that would elevate them up the list.
The board came to the consensus to add Welsh Run and Entry Run roads to the list.
“I know Welsh Run Road has a lot of issues there and they have the highest average daily trips,” said board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “To me, because of its high traffic and because I know it’s been a big headache for a lot of folks that live down that way, I’d like to see that as a priority. The second highest average daily trips is Entry Run Road and that also has engineering issues because it’s right on South River and it goes underwater from time to time, but I will let VDOT tell us whether it’s feasible or not.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer agreed.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said for him the number one priority to add would be Welsh Run Road, though he said he was not familiar with Entry Run Road or its possible issues. At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring also agreed with the priority order, but also said he’d add South River Road from Entry Run Road to Simms Road.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he didn’t disagree and in the past the board has used the average daily traffic count to decide priority order.
“I will put a note in for Mount Olivet Road,” Bowman said. “They’ve been looking at it for a long time. I don’t think Mount Olivet would be that expensive, but I can understand why that would be the last priority.”
Frydl said VDOT will evaluate the recommendations after it’s voted on to see if it meets its criteria.
There will be a public hearing on the secondary road six-year plan and the board is scheduled to vote on it at the May 25 regular Board of Supervisors meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
School board approves application for funding
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Greene County School Board heard an update on the annual submission of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Local Plan for the Perkins federal funding allocation from tech center Principal Dr. Michael Ormsmith. The application outlines how the Perkins funds will be used to enhance CTE for the 2021-22 school year.
CTE funding is determined in part by enrollment, which was down 5% in 2020-21 due to the modified high school learning models during the pandemic.
“Despite all the changes in schedules and virtual (learning), we only had 5% fewer students in CTE this year in class than last year,” Ormsmith said in a presentation to the board in March. “If you look at the business and marketing section, you can see that that class went from 57 to 118, so a lot of the students who chose to come back virtual-only were able to take that class and stay in CTE.”
Total enrollment in CTE courses was 637 students in 2019-20 and 603 in 2020-21.
In the areas of professional development and curriculum subscriptions, funding requests were down by more than half over the previous year, in part due to savings of travel expenses due to virtual offerings during the pandemic. With the savings, the technical center plans to increase its spending for new equipment (currently 68% of the grant application) to keep the total allocation even year over year at $49,072.
The grant application details many aspects of the CTE program’s functionality, such as: how the program collaborates with middle school and high school counseling departments, teachers and administration to provide college and career readiness materials to students as they transition between middle and high school and between high school and postsecondary education; how CTE courses align with Virginia Standards of Learning and course competency lists; work-based learning and career search activities for CTE students; and technology utilized to enhance hands-on learning.
“We’d like to ask for your approval to submit this to the (Department of Education) and as usual, what’ll happen is once they release the allocations, we’ll amend this application with their number and … (apply) whatever extra or whatever decrease from the equipment section,” Ormsmith said to the board last week.
Ruckersville member Sharon Mack motioned to approve the application and Stanardsville member Jason Collier seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
Schools discuss plans for fall
Greene County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber spoke about planning for the 2021-22 school year at the school board’s April 14 meeting. Approximately 130 students have requested to transition back to in-person learning for the fourth academic quarter, which will put the schools at capacity with the current learning model, according to Huber.
“We do anticipate just two options moving forward for the upcoming school year,” Huber said. “One would be a virtual option for students in grades K through 12—we are taking our existing criteria for admission into that program and revising it to make sure that it’s clearly communicated to families. We also will have an in-person option for students in grades K through 12 for anyone that should choose, and that would be a five-day per week option, following safety and mitigation strategies.”
For the upcoming school year, the schools will once again hold information sessions and communicate directly with families to ensure all understand the options that are available and how they will work before selecting their model for the fall.
“We will be very quickly surveying our families so that they select their learning delivery model (for the fall),” Huber said. “We’ll do that in a similar manner where they’re provided the information on—to the best of our ability—what that might look like, so they can make their selection for the upcoming school year, and then that allows us the summer time to plan for that with staffing and scheduling and programming.”
Huber says the staff will spend a significant portion of their summer planning time working on adjusting curriculum and pacing with professional development opportunities to best welcome students back into the building who may have been absent for more than a full year.
Whitmarsh updates school board on 2022 budget
The state funding for Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) changed from $20,427,176 to $20,956,459 when the governor’s budget was released, which is an increase of $500,000 in additional funding to put toward items outlined in the school board budget—including new positions to support social-emotional wellness and learning loss due to the pandemic. With the increase in state funding, the schools’ request to the county board of supervisors comes out to a $216,000 increase year over year, for a total of approximately $17.7 million.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors has advertised that they will only provide an additional $7,409 to the schools this year, for a total of $17,472,521.
“You may ask why that amount; the reason is because they took out the funding for the (school resource officer) and then added $112,000,” GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the board April 14. “So, that is $104,000 less than what we have been requesting.”
In the fiscal year 2022 budget, the school board asked to move the management of funding for the school resource officers (SROs) from the schools’ budget to the sheriff’s office budget, but had requested to keep the additional freed up funds in order to help fund new initiatives in the schools.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act—the newest allocation of federal COVID relief funding for schools, Greene County is expected to receive just over $3.3 million in additional funding to help address learning loss and COVID mitigation expenses over the next three years.
“This is another pot of money to help with COVID expenses, learning loss … that must be spent by September 2024,” Whitmarsh told the board. It is required that 20% of this funding be utilized to offset learning loss.
“The challenge is that, as we’ve talked about the different pots of funds … we do expect to go through all of that with responding to student needs and learning loss, but each of the pots of money has different requirements,” Whitmarsh continued. “All of the money will be incredibly helpful as we move forward to deal with our needs and mitigations in the coming years.”
There will be a public hearing on the supervisors’ budget on April 27 at 6:30 p.m., after which a vote will take place at the board of supervisors meeting on May 11 and the school board will vote on the final budget at its subsequent meeting on May 12.
—Compiled by Terry Beigie and Kathleen Borrelli