Supervisors and school board updates

The Greene County Board of Supervisors has advertised that they will only provide an additional $7,409 to the schools this year, for a total of $17,472,521.

“You may ask why that amount; the reason is because they took out the funding for the (school resource officer) and then added $112,000,” GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the board April 14. “So, that is $104,000 less than what we have been requesting.”

In the fiscal year 2022 budget, the school board asked to move the management of funding for the school resource officers (SROs) from the schools’ budget to the sheriff’s office budget, but had requested to keep the additional freed up funds in order to help fund new initiatives in the schools.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act—the newest allocation of federal COVID relief funding for schools, Greene County is expected to receive just over $3.3 million in additional funding to help address learning loss and COVID mitigation expenses over the next three years.

“This is another pot of money to help with COVID expenses, learning loss … that must be spent by September 2024,” Whitmarsh told the board. It is required that 20% of this funding be utilized to offset learning loss.