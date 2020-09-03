Supervisors agree to not limit law-abiding residents from carrying guns on county property

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 4-0 to not impose any new gun restrictions in public areas for law-abiding citizens even though a new law passed by the General Assembly allows localities to create such ordinances. At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring was not present for the meeting.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb offered the resolution, endorsed by the Greene County Republican Committee, Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo at the board’s regular Aug. 25 meeting.
Virginia Code 15.2-195(E) was passed during the 2020 General Assembly and went into effect on July 1 and authorizes localities to adopt ordinances to prohibit firearms on locality property, such as parks, county-owned buildings, community centers operated by a locality, in open areas near county-owned buildings or near events that require a permit.
The resolution makes note that the new law causes “law-abiding citizens to be exposed to a patchwork of local ordinances as they travel throughout the commonwealth.”
Consolvo encouraged the board to pass the resolution in his letter.
The board waived the usual first reading of the resolution with action at the second meeting. Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman made the motion for approval with Lamb seconding.
