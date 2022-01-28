Submit comments on new GC voting districts by Feb. 7

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met to discuss proposed amendments to the Greene County Ordinance regarding voting district boundary lines, names and locations of certain polling places on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after press time. In accordance with Volume 5A, Title 24.2, Elections, of the Code of Virginia (1950), in order to correct population deviations in the election districts as determined by the 2020 decennial census, there are some district lines that are proposed to be adjusted, resulting in some voters being moved to a new district.

The board received public comment during the hearing Jan. 25 but will accept public comments in writing until the close of business (4:30 p.m.) on Feb. 7. Interested persons may submit comments by mail to P.O. Box 358, Stanardsville, 22973; by phone at (434) 985-5201; or by email to comments@gcva.us.

Since the 2010 census, Greene County’s population has increased from 18,458 to 20,552, a 10.2% increase. In the Ruckersville District, the population rose from 4,528 to 5,005. In the Stanardsville District, 4,588 rose to 5,284. Monroe’s Swift Run Precinct rose from 2,971 to 3,184 and Monroe’s Dyke Precinct from 1,756 to 1,859. The Midway District saw a rise from 4,554 to 5,220.

Among the proposed changes are moving the Stanardsville District polling place from American Legion Post 128 to the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center and creating a new polling location for Town of Stanardsville residents—of which there are 349. The proposed map selected by the board moves the boundary of the Ruckersville District to Route 29 and extends the Stanardsville District further south to account for population growth in Monroe and Ruckersville.

More information, including links to maps, are available at greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.