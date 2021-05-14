Students succeed at Virginia History Day

Braden says the most difficult parts of the project were writing the script and finding information, since much is still classified.

“Doing research was hard this year especially since Kingston and I have completely different schedules,” she said. “He’s all virtual and I have a hybrid learning plan, so we had to work around that and find all the stuff we need over Google Meet and make the project mostly by ourselves.”

“The most fun part about NHD this year was probably competing,” Roach said. “We worked really hard this year and it was very rewarding when we watched the ceremony.”

“I felt awesome when we were watching with all my peers and teachers and they announced our names,” Braden agreed. “I felt so happy and relieved that all our hard work paid off … our teachers helped us get to where we are and especially this year, we couldn’t have done it without them. My parents have also been my support system this whole year.”

Hannah Carroll took third place in junior individual exhibit for “Men Their Rights, and Nothing More; Women Their Right, and Nothing Less,” which is a quote by Susan B. Anthony. The exhibit explored the joining together of previously rival women’s suffrage associations to strengthen their message to the public about women’s right to vote.