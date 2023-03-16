The following is a press release from Greene County Public Schools.

Several students from William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School earned top placements at the National History Day District 4 Competition held Friday at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va.

Sixteen students earned first-, second- and third-place honors and have qualified for this year’s state competition in April.

National History Day is a competition in which students in grades 6-12 choose a topic and dive deeply into the past by conducting extensive research in libraries, archives and museums. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Below is the list of student winners:

Senior Division

First Place

Caroline Bruton, Individual Documentary, The Interstate Highway System: From Wagon Trails to Superhighways

Junior Division

Third Place

Sameer Ozmanzada, Kaleb Dooley, Porter Frandsen, Group Exhibit, The Fathers of Flight

Carley Evans, Lila Novak, Group Documentary, Shenandoah National Park

Second Place

Melissa Truslow, AJ McKeone, Group Exhibit, PTSD: A Shellshock for the Mind

Quincy Hogge, Andrew Morris, Hector Cortez-Corranza, Group Performance, Tuskegee Airmen

First Place

Olive Handy, Alex Lavoia, Group Exhibit, It’s all in the MATH

Katia Hermanson, Madeline Bruton, Group Performance, The All American Girls Professional Baseball League; A Frontier in Women’s Sports

Mukund Marri, Individual Documentary, The First Transcontinental Railroad

“These students invest a lot of time and effort into this project, so to perform well in these competitions is really a testament to the students’ academic rigor,” said Stephanie Hammer, NHD coach and teacher at William Monroe Middle School.

About Greene County

Public Schools

The Greene County Public Schools District is located in historic Greene County, Virginia. We are a community of 475 dedicated and passionate educators and administrators working collaboratively with parents, families, and the community to empower over 2,800 students in grades K-12 for life-long success. Our mission is to engage all students through learning that is innovative, personalized, and relevant.