Stanardsville prepares for holiday celebration on Main

The holidays are quickly approaching and Stanardsville is gearing up for a Main Street Magical Holiday Celebration for the community on December 3.

This year’s event will look a bit different from years past. A letter on the Chamber of Commerce’s website notes that the COVID-19 pandemic “threw several kinks in the Parade of Lights planning the last 3 years.”

This event will be more of a festival, rather than a parade. There will be live music, a tree lighting, light displays, a visit from Santa and more.

With the addition of Greene Commons and the stage, there will also be more of a chance for live performances.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine unless there is a snow or ice storm that would make it dangerous for the community as there are plenty of coverings throughout the area.

Vendors will not be allowed to sell items at this event as there are other events taking place in the community that day, including the holiday market taking place at the farmer’s market that morning, Winterfest at the Corner Garden Store and more.

Following the revitalization efforts in Stanardsville, the Chamber of Commerce approached local businesses and organizations with the idea to changes things up and the idea was well received.

“With the revitalization of Stanardsville and the Greene Commons and sidewalk updates, the town is looking great. I brought the idea of doing a more festival-like event to the Chamber board and they were all in favor of it,” said Shari Bedker of the Chamber of Commerce. “I then ran it by the mayor and the town and they were in favor. Then, I ran it by the businesses and they were in favor for it.”

Local businesses will be able to set up with tents or booths and have the option to display a typical “float” as well. They will be passing out information and goodies, allowing attendees to be able to interact more with the participating businesses than in years past. It also takes out the danger of children running into the parade to pick up treats being thrown from a parade.

United Bank will be decorating their building as a building from the Grinch’s Whoville and Maybelle’s on Main will be staying open with drinks and treats and other businesses on Main Street will be joining in on the fun as well.

“People will be able to get a lot more creative,” Bedker said. “They can give away items to the adults or to the kids, they can have contests or do whatever they want to do.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance at the event to chat and take photos from 4 to 7, as well as a box for letters to be dropped into.

The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Bedker noted that there have been tree lightings in years past but parade attendees often did not get the information or did not have the time to attend so this year it is at a set time during the program.

“We’re calling it the ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ because it will take place the whole day. The Lights on Main will just be part of it,” said Bedker, noting the plethora other events taking place on December 3. “The idea is that you could literally spend the whole day in Stanardsville. It’s our mission to enhance the community and this should be a fun day for everybody.”

Businesses and organizations must register to participate in the event on the Chamber’s website by Friday, November 18. The event will take place rain or shine from 5-7 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information and to view any updates, please visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website at greenecoc.org.