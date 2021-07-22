Stanardsville man pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor, child porn

Haden Thomas Wilson, 28, of Stanardsville, pleaded guilty in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 13, to five charges of proposing sex via a computer to a minor aged 15-17 where the offender is at least seven years older than the victim; four of the charges were for second or subsequent offenses, which carry a higher sentence. This is a Class 5 Felony. Additionally, Wilson pleaded guilty to 10 of 11 total charges of possession of child pornography, a Class 6 Felony.

Wilson’s attorney stated that the defendant was pleading guilty by reason of insanity, not out of believed guilt. Wilson stated that he has Asperger’s Syndrome, enumerating some of the difficulties in communication that this prognosis entails. Wilson agreed that he wanted to waive the right to a jury trial and answered “guilty, your Honor” to each indictment as it was read by Judge Claude Worrell II to the court.