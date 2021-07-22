Stanardsville man pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor, child porn

Haden Thomas Wilson, 28, of Stanardsville, pleaded guilty in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 13, to five charges of proposing sex via a computer to a minor aged 15-17 where the offender is at least seven years older than the victim; four of the charges were for second or subsequent offenses, which carry a higher sentence. This is a Class 5 Felony. Additionally, Wilson pleaded guilty to 10 of 11 total charges of possession of child pornography, a Class 6 Felony.
Wilson’s attorney stated that the defendant was pleading guilty by reason of insanity, not out of believed guilt. Wilson stated that he has Asperger’s Syndrome, enumerating some of the difficulties in communication that this prognosis entails. Wilson agreed that he wanted to waive the right to a jury trial and answered “guilty, your Honor” to each indictment as it was read by Judge Claude Worrell II to the court.
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo read into the record a summary of the evidence against the defendant, including direct quotes from chat messages recovered from a phone app called Discord from July 2019. During the chat conversations, the defendant directed the victim, a 15-year-old boy from Florida, to perform various sexual acts, despite the victim’s claims that he was uncomfortable and in pain, according to Consolvo. The defendant also sent a video of himself naked and masturbating to the youth’s phone, which was seized by the sheriff’s office after the victim’s mother contacted authorities.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Tooley searched Wilson’s home after his arrest in June 2020, seizing computers and other technology which were found to contain more than 2,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to Consolvo’s statement. The images relating to each of the indictments depicted adult males performing sexual acts with children of varying ages, including both oral and vaginal penetration of girls under the age of 10.
“Is this the evidence that you expected to hear?” Judge Worrell asked the defendant.
“No, your Honor,” Wilson responded.
“Do you believe you have an excuse or other mitigating factors that might be better presented to the court than a jury?” Worrell asked.
“Yes, your Honor,” Wilson responded.
The first charge of proposing sex to a minor carries a maximum sentence of 10 years; the subsequent charges carry sentences of 20 years. The first charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of five years; the subsequent charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. This means Wilson faces a total maximum sentence of 140 years. One charge was dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.
Wilson’s attorney asked for sentencing to be delayed to December to give further time to prepare. Wilson will remain in custody without bail at Albemarle County Regional Jail until his sentencing hearing, currently scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.